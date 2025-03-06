Govt to spend Rs 1,900 cr on sports infra, National Games

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 5: The state government will spend close to Rs 1,900 crore in the next three years on sports and for hosting the 39th National Games in 2027.

Presenting the budget for the fiscal year 2025-2026 in the Assembly on Wednesday, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said the state is hosting the National Games despite interests shown by larger states such as Chhattisgarh and Assam.

He claimed that the dedication and preparedness of the state was the deciding factor which sealed the deal in Meghalaya’s favour.

Informing that the Meghalaya Sports Action Plan was recently released, he said that access to sports infrastructure would be the largest component of the Rs 1,900-crore investment.

The CM informed that the construction of the Rs 732 crore Mawkhanu Football Complex, a 40,000-capacity dedicated football stadium, will commence in the next financial year.

He said that this stadium will form the epicentre of Meghalaya’s aspiration to be the “Football Capital of India”.

Sangma informed that they are also developing the overall ecosystem with grassroots infrastructure development including 25 new artificial turfs, and 140 grassroot centres and providing grants to local clubs, hosting large events, and engaging fans.

(Contd on P-10)

Govt to spend Rs 1,900 cr…

(Contd from P-1) He also informed that the CM’s Football Mission which was recently launched will enable these initiatives adding that an amount of Rs 10 crore has been allocated for this purpose.

Meanwhile, the CM informed that major ongoing projects like the JN Stadium, the PA Sangma Sports Complex, the Ampati Stadium and the Jongksha Indoor Stadium will be completed soon.

“I am allocating Rs 236 crore for completing ongoing projects and implementing new projects in 2025-26,” Sangma said.

He also informed that the government has recently notified the Meghalaya Outstanding Sportspersons Direct Appointment Policy under which jobs are guaranteed for athletes winning medals at national and international level in International Olympics Committee recognized sports.

“I believe in better exposure for our youth at regional, national, and international levels to broaden their horizons. The Meghalaya Games is providing a platform both for sporting excellence and for youth to discover different regions of the state,” he said.

Sangma also informed that the Chief Minister’s Youth Exchange Programme will be re-imagined and scaled up many-fold.

He said that youth selected through talent identification programmes will be sent for exposure visits to different parts of Indian and foreign countries.

“We are target 30,000 youth over the next three years, and I am allocating Rs 10 crore for this purpose,” the CM added.

Meanwhile, Sangma mentioned that since 2018, about Rs 1,500 crore of state funds have been committed towards sports infrastructure development compared to only about Rs 100 crore during the period 2001-18.