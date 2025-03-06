Budget Highlights

Education: Overall allocation for next financial year is Rs 3,654 crore, including Rs 2,770 crore from the State resources. Out of this Rs 1,403 crore is for grant-in-aid salaries and Rs 170 crore is for taking up capital works.

Health and Family Welfare: Overall allocation of Rs 2,176 crore, including Rs 1,664 crore from the state resources which is almost a 13% increase from last year.

m Public Works Department: The overall budget is Rs 2,873 crore of which Rs 2,122 crore is from the state resources, which is almost 16.6% increase over the previous year’s allocation.

Water Supply: Rs 866 crore allocated for capital works of which Rs 700 crore is from state resources, an increase of 54% over the previous year’s allocation.

Power: Rs 1,088 crore from the state resources for the power sector, out of which Rs 606 crore is capital contribution.

Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare: Overall allocation stands at Rs 618 crore, including Rs 450 crore from state resources, which is almost a 43% increase over the last allocation.

Urban Transformation: An amount of Rs 957 crore allocated for capital works in urban sector, out of which Rs 707 crore is from state resources. Projects totaling Rs 2,000 crore to be undertaken in Umsawli, New Shillong City.

Soil and Water Conservation: Rs 559 crore budgeted for strengthening of irrigation and water conservation initiatives including Rs 338 from state resources which is an almost 16% increase over the last allocation.

Early Childhood Development Mission: Rs 342 crore to strengthening nutrition for the next financial year.

External Aided Projects: The estimating expenditures under EAPs to reach a record high of Rs 1,426 crore in 2025-2026.

Art & Culture: Infrastructure projects worth Rs 100 crore including construction of Indigenous Cultural Centres.

Sports: Mawkhanu Football Complex worth Rs 732 crore with a capacity of 40,000 sanctioned.

38 km of Shillong Western Bypass costing over Rs 1,800 crore.

750 digital libraries across the State at an estimated cost of over 162 Crore

Construction of 10 new C&RD block offices and office buildings.

Construction and upgradation of anganwadi centres in more than 2,000 locations.

State-of-the-art veterinary hospital at Upper Shillong.

Renovations and construction of 37 senior secondary schools and construction of 4 DIET hostels at a cost of Rs 150 crore.

Four Working Women Hostels with a combined capacity of 1,000 beds to be constructed in New Shillong, Tura, Jowai and Byrnihat.

Construction of NH 127B from Phulbari to Goeragre at a cost of Rs 1,241 crore.