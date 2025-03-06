Thursday, March 6, 2025
INTERNATIONAL

Taiwan urges Beijing to exercise ‘self-restraint’ amid hike in Chinese defence budget

By: Agencies

Date:

Taipei, March 6: Taiwan has called for “reason and self-restraint” following reports that China would increase its military spending by 7.2 per cent in 2025, according to local media reports.

According to a report in the leading Taiwanese daily Taipei Times, Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) of Taiwan stated that the Chinese Army continues to increase defence spending and aggressiveness with its combat preparedness patrols near Taiwan.

The report mentioned that the Chinese military drills in the seas off Taiwan, Vietnam, New Zealand, and Australia have compromised navigational safety and raised tension in the region, sparking international concern.

The MAC also stated the government would not bow to pressure and it would maintain its firm resolve to defend national sovereignty and the security of Taiwan. The statement came hours after Chinese Premier Li Qiang said that China would “firmly advance” the push for so-called “reunification” while opposing external interference and, at the same time, aim at realising the Chinese nation’s rejuvenation.

According to a draft budget report submitted to the national legislature on Wednesday, the Chinese government is seeking a defence budget of 1.78 trillion yuan ($246 billion) for the 2025 fiscal year, a 7.2-per cent year-on-year increase, reported China Daily.

The annual Government Work Report released on Wednesday stated that over the past year, significant progress has been made in the national defence and military affairs of China.

“We will further advance military training and preparations for war, accelerate the development of new combat capabilities and establish a modern military theory system with Chinese characteristics,” according to the report.

Elbridge Colby, United States President Donald Trump’s nominee for a top Pentagon post, said earlier this week that Taiwan needs to increase its defence spending to around 10 per cent of Gross Domestic Product, about four times what it currently spends, to deter war with China.

He further added, “Taiwan’s fall (to China) would be a disaster for American interests.” In February, Taiwanese Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim emphasised her nation’s commitment to defend itself and urged its allies and like-minded partners to uphold global peace and prosperity. “Taiwan is indispensable to peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region,” she had said.

IANS

PM Modi’s approval ratings at 68 pc; North, West zones highest contributors: Ipsos IndiaBus Survey
