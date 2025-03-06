That part of Kashmir is ours: BJP, Cong support EAM Jaishankar’s recent remarks on PoK

New Delhi, March 6: The Kashmir issue continues to dominate national discourse, with External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar asserting that the matter is “mostly solved.” However, he added that India is still waiting for the return of the “stolen part” — a reference to Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK), which remains under Pakistan’s control.

EAM Jaishankar’s remarks have sparked a wave of support from key political leaders, including members of the BJP and Congress, who unanimously agree that PoK is an integral part of India.

Senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, speaking to IANS, reaffirmed the party’s position by referencing the 1994 unanimous resolution of the Indian Parliament, which declared that both Jammu and Kashmir, as well as PoK, are an inseparable part of India.

Naqvi emphasised that the resolution, passed over two decades ago, remains a cornerstone of the nation’s stance on Kashmir. He highlighted the actions of the Modi government in reinforcing this stance, particularly during the delimitation exercise of Jammu and Kashmir, which reserved 24 seats for PoK in the state’s Legislative Assembly.

Naqvi further praised the political transformation in Jammu and Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370. Describing the move as a historic turning point, he said, “Article 370 was the greatest obstacle to the development of Jammu and Kashmir.

With its removal, we are witnessing political stability, increased participation in the democratic process, and significant economic growth.” Another BJP MLA Vikram Randhwa stated that the concept of ‘Akhand Bharat’ — a unified India that encompasses territories currently under foreign control — is very much alive.

“The portion of Kashmir that remains under Pakistani control has always been ours, and it always will be,” Randhwa asserted. He further added that reclaiming PoK would not be a complex issue, with the BJP confident that the region would rejoin India when the central government takes the necessary steps. BJP MLA Ram Kadam reinforced this notion, expressing his unwavering support for the return of PoK.

“That part of Kashmir is ours, and we will never forget it,” Kadam said. Congress MLA Rizwan Arshad, while welcoming EAM Jaishankar’s statement on PoK, raised concerns about the Chinese occupation of Indian land in Ladakh.

“I would be very happy if he said this. The Congress party will be the happiest if the present government gets back the PoK. But the government must also address the Chinese encroachment in Ladakh,” Arshad remarked.

“There are villages built by China within our territory in Ladakh, and we need to ensure that the same vigour is applied to reclaim those areas as well,” the Congress leader added. In his address at Chatham House in London, Jaishankar clarified the government’s position on the Kashmir dispute, noting that the process of resolving the issue was already underway.

“The first step was the removal of Article 370, which has enabled Kashmir’s growth and integration with India. The second step was restoring social justice and economic activity, and the third step was conducting elections with a remarkable voter turnout,” Jaishankar explained.

He also reaffirmed India’s commitment to reclaiming the portion of Kashmir under Pakistani control. “The Kashmir issue will be solved once the ‘stolen’ part of the region is returned to India,” he said.

IANS