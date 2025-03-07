300 students take part in ‘Nurturing Young Minds for 21st-Century Learning Skills’

Nongpoh, March 7: The three-day festival, “Nurturing Young Minds for 21st-Century Learning Skills,” organized by the North East Regional Institute of Education (NERIE), concluded on Friday.

Held from March 5 to March 7, the event brought together over 300 students from across the northeastern states, immersing them in interactive learning activities aimed at developing critical 21st-century skills.

Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, who was scheduled to attend the concluding ceremony as the chief guest, was unable to be present due to an emergency meeting. Despite his absence, the final day featured a series of hands-on activities designed to enhance students’ cognitive, social, and artistic abilities. Participants engaged in STEM-based learning, public speaking, theatrical arts, environmental awareness, and self-defense training. The festival also promoted multilingual education, integrating Indian Sign Language, Braille, and storytelling to foster inclusivity and linguistic diversity.

NERIE Principal Dr. Flourette G. Dkhar shared the vision behind the festival, stating: “When the Government of India introduced the slogan for Viksit Bharat, a thought came to me. What is it as the institute that we should do in order to be able to groom children, to nurture children? So from here, I try to conceptualize on this and what you can hear in the background. It’s the songs which the children have written on their own and I see a lot of creativity, I see a lot of innovation, I see a lot of joy, learning.”

She further emphasized the experiential approach of the program: “The title of this program is Nurturing Young Minds. So, therefore we have invited 300 schools children and these children, they come from four states. In fact, we wanted all the children from all the eight states to be here, but it was not possible. But anyway, we have a group now of 300 children. And all these children, for the past three days, they have been here with us and they have learned many things. And the approach that we use is experiential learning. And based on the feedback that I received from many of the students, this is the change that students want in their learning process. And I hope that whatever they have learned from here, they will be able to go back and they will be able to bring changes also in the learning process.”

Aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the festival provided a platform for holistic learning, integrating scientific exploration, cultural exchange, and personal development. The final sessions included problem-solving activities, innovation and design thinking, mental well-being exercises, and resilience-building techniques, equipping students with practical knowledge applicable to real-world challenges.

Several participants shared their experiences, expressing enthusiasm about the unique learning opportunities. Arpita Ram, a Class 8 student from Arunachal Pradesh, said: “At first, I wasn’t sure what to expect. But as we explored different stalls, I discovered new skills. Learning sign language was especially exciting—I can now remember all the alphabets. Back home, we don’t get such opportunities, so I feel lucky to have been part of this program. I also enjoyed martial arts, which became my favorite activity.”

Chirag Sharma from Guwahati, Assam, added: “This festival was an amazing experience. I explored new concepts, made new friends, and learned a lot. The STEM sessions were particularly exciting, as they introduced us to innovative science and technology activities. We solved puzzles and conducted physics experiments, which made learning fun. I also enjoyed the wrestling sessions.”

Deepta Kumari from Meghalaya shared: “I’ve learned so much—from sign language and fine arts to science and mathematics. These experiences will definitely help me in the future. Making new friends was also a highlight for me. I particularly enjoyed the martial arts training because I believe self-defense is essential for girls.”

A highlight of the festival was a collaborative session with Kit Shangpliang, lead member of the renowned band Summer Salt. Over two days, students worked with the musician to compose and perform an original song, underscoring the festival’s emphasis on artistic expression and cultural exchange.

The festival proved to be a transformative experience, equipping young minds with essential skills to navigate the evolving educational and professional landscape. Through interactive discussions and expert guidance, students were encouraged to embrace curiosity, creativity, and lifelong learning. The event reaffirmed NERIE’s commitment to reshaping education in the Northeast by fostering an inclusive and engaging learning environment that prepares students for the challenges and opportunities of the modern world.