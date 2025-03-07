KSU unit ensures safety of distressed woman from EJH in Delhi

Shillong, March 7:The Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) Delhi Unit received a call on Friday regarding an incident involving a woman who had escaped an attempted human trafficking situation.

Upon reaching the location, the Union learned that the woman aged about 35 years who hails from East Jaintia Hills (EJH), had come to Delhi after being promised a job as a maid.

However, upon her arrival, she was picked up by an unknown person who claimed he would take her to her workplace. She soon realized that he was attempting to sell her off, but she managed to escape.

KSU Delhi Unit President Marbiang Khongwir and Organising Secretary Julian Thabah, along with SPUNER, immediately reached Old Delhi Railway Station and assisted her in filing a report at the local police station. After completing all formalities at the police station, the members, led by the President, took responsibility for ensuring her safe return to her hometown.

The Union extends its gratitude to D. Dkhar from Raliang, SPUNER, and the Delhi Police for their swift response. Additionally, the Union sincerely thanks Wailadmiki Shylla, MLA of Jowai Constituency, for providing financial assistance to facilitate her return home.

The Union frequently encounters such cases and urges the people of our state to remain vigilant when seeking employment opportunities outside Meghalaya. “We strongly advise individuals to exercise caution and take full responsibility for their safety,” KSU Delhi Unit President said. Furthermore, the KSU call upon fellow citizens who seek employment in Delhi or the NCR region to inform the Union before accepting any job offers from agents.