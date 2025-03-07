Friday, March 7, 2025
Aamir Khan to be honoured with special film festival on his 60th birthday

Mumbai, March 7:  Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan will be honored with a special film festival in recognition of his remarkable contribution to Indian cinema on the occasion of his 60th birthday.

The festival will showcase his iconic films, celebrating his legacy and impactful journey in the industry. PVR INOX will present “Aamir Khan: Cinema Ka Jadugar,” a special film festival celebrating Aamir Khan’s monumental contribution to Indian cinema.

Ajay Bijli, Managing Director, PVR INOX Limited, expressed his admiration for Aamir’s contributions, stating, “We are delighted to celebrate Aamir Khan, a true torchbearer of Indian cinema. He has never shied away from courageous scripts and has played a pivotal role in shaping the film industry as we know it today.”

“Watching 3 Idiots made us realize the importance of chasing excellence over success—something that has always been at the core of Aamir’s philosophy. Aamir Khan’s films have conveyed powerful messages while simultaneously breaking box office records, setting benchmarks that few can match,” he added.

Aamir Khan will be celebrating his 60th birthday on March 14. As per reports, the superstar will host a grand and star-studded party to mark the occasion. The guest list for Khan’s celebration includes close friends Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, along actors like Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan, and Shabana Azmi Notably, this will mark the first time Aamir hosts such a large-scale celebration.

A source close to the PK actor had revealed, “Aamir is feeling grateful and content. He wants to share his joy with everyone who has been a part of his journey.” Recently, Aamir Khan was spotted attending the wedding reception of filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker’s son, Konark, in Mumbai. Alongside Aamir, his ex-wife Kiran Rao, and Aaditya Lakhia were present, as well as Gracy Singh, the lead actress of ‘Lagaan,’ marking a heartwarming reunion of the iconic film’s cast.

IANS

Srinagar’s tulip garden likely to open by month end
Women’s Day 2025: Adani Group hosts women ambassadors from 9 nations
