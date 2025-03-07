Friday, March 7, 2025
NATIONALNews Alert

Srinagar’s tulip garden likely to open by month end

By: Agencies

Date:

Srinagar, March 7: Srinagar’s renowned tulip garden, situated on the banks of the Dal Lake and on the foothills of Zabarwan mountain, is scheduled to be thrown open to visitors by the end of this month.

The garden, known for its breathtaking display of tulips and other spring flowers, has been designed by the local floriculture department to ensure a bloom period of nearly a month. Tulips, typically short-lived, are arranged in a meticulous pattern to extend their vibrant display. Each year, new elements are introduced to enhance the garden’s appeal.

“This season, we have introduced a fresh colour scheme and added two new tulip varieties, bringing the total to 74,” said Asif Ahmad, Assistant Floriculture Officer. In addition to tulips, other spring flowers such as hyacinths, daffodils, muscari, and cyclamens will also be on display, adding diversity to the floral spectacle.

Spread over 55 hectares, the garden boasts approximately 1.7 million tulip bulbs this year. “The extension of the garden has almost reached its full capacity, and we are eager to welcome visitors to witness the bloom,” Ahmad added.

The Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden was established in 2007 by then Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad to extend the tourist season in Jammu and Kashmir beyond summer and winter.

What began with 50,000 tulip bulbs imported from the Netherlands has since evolved into Asia’s largest tulip garden, attracting tourists from across the world. Last year, the garden welcomed over 4.65 lakh visitors, surpassing the 3.65 lakh recorded in 2023. Officials hope for an even higher footfall this year.

“Last season, despite the short blooming period of 25 to 30 days, we saw a record number of visitors. We invite people from across India and abroad to experience this floral extravaganza,” Ahmad said. Originally known as Siraj Bagh, the garden was significantly smaller before its transformation into the present-day tulip paradise.

IANS

