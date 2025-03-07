Border pact of 2023 favoured M’laya: CM

SHILLONG, March 6: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has stoutly defended the Meghalaya-Assam border agreement, signed in March 2023, asserting that the deal has overwhelmingly favoured Meghalaya, with most inhabited villages coming under the state’s jurisdiction.

His remarks came in response to criticism from opposition leaders, who accused the MDA government of conceding land to Assam.

TMC leader and former chief minister, Mukul Sangma had recently claimed that most lands in the border areas have gone to Assam.

“If you look at the areas that were brought in, 90 per cent of those inhabited areas have come to us,” Sangma said. He explained that while some land, including reserved forests, went to Assam, the villages where Meghalaya’s people reside were largely retained.

Addressing allegations that the government surrendered key areas, Sangma pointed to historical reports.

“In 2012, the report that was submitted did not include certain villages that the opposition now wants to bring into the discussion. If I bring out these issues now, it will only complicate matters further,” he said.

He maintained that the first phase of the border resolution was a success. “I am of a very strong opinion that it has come in our favour. In more than 90 per cent of the cases, the disputes have been resolved in our favour,” he reiterated.