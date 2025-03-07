Friday, March 7, 2025
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Border pact of 2023 favoured M’laya: CM

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

SHILLONG, March 6: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has stoutly defended the Meghalaya-Assam border agreement, signed in March 2023, asserting that the deal has overwhelmingly favoured Meghalaya, with most inhabited villages coming under the state’s jurisdiction.
His remarks came in response to criticism from opposition leaders, who accused the MDA government of conceding land to Assam.
TMC leader and former chief minister, Mukul Sangma had recently claimed that most lands in the border areas have gone to Assam.
“If you look at the areas that were brought in, 90 per cent of those inhabited areas have come to us,” Sangma said. He explained that while some land, including reserved forests, went to Assam, the villages where Meghalaya’s people reside were largely retained.
Addressing allegations that the government surrendered key areas, Sangma pointed to historical reports.
“In 2012, the report that was submitted did not include certain villages that the opposition now wants to bring into the discussion. If I bring out these issues now, it will only complicate matters further,” he said.
He maintained that the first phase of the border resolution was a success. “I am of a very strong opinion that it has come in our favour. In more than 90 per cent of the cases, the disputes have been resolved in our favour,” he reiterated.

Previous article
Ronnie likely to jump ship to ruling NPP
Next article
Move for sacking Justice Katakey
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

No forest land converted into industrial estate: Conrad

SHILLONG, March 6: It was all smoke and no fire in the Assembly on Thursday as the Opposition...
MEGHALAYA

Opp raises voice against road paintings

SHILLONG, March 6: The Opposition parties on Thursday raised concerns over the recent trend of painting roads in...
MEGHALAYA

Hold stakeholders’ meet on MRSSA or face agitation: HYC to govt

SHILLONG, March 6: The HYC on Thursday warned the state government that if it does not call a...
MEGHALAYA

Assembly Briefs

Mukul reiterates support for rly expansion in Garo Hills Opposition Leader Mukul Sangma on Thursday reiterated his support for...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

No forest land converted into industrial estate: Conrad

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, March 6: It was all smoke and no...

Opp raises voice against road paintings

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, March 6: The Opposition parties on Thursday raised...

Hold stakeholders’ meet on MRSSA or face agitation: HYC to govt

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, March 6: The HYC on Thursday warned the...
Load more

Popular news

No forest land converted into industrial estate: Conrad

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, March 6: It was all smoke and no...

Opp raises voice against road paintings

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, March 6: The Opposition parties on Thursday raised...

Hold stakeholders’ meet on MRSSA or face agitation: HYC to govt

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, March 6: The HYC on Thursday warned the...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge