Friday, March 7, 2025
MEGHALAYA

Move for sacking Justice Katakey

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

SHILLONG, March 6: The Meghalaya government has started deliberations on the idea of terminating the services of Justice (Retd) BP Katakey who is heading the one-man committee appointed by the High Court of Meghalaya in a matter pertaining to illegal mining of coal in the state.
As per reports, the government is seeking legal opinion on filing a plea in the High Court seeking termination of the services of the one-man committee. Although not specified, it seems Justice Katakey’s unrelenting bid to expose unauthorised coal mining has become too uncomfortable for the powerful coal barons.
However, not all in the government are in sync with the proposal to terminate the services of Justice Katakey since no such move can be made until the objectives of appointing the committee is achieved.
Seeking anonymity, those who want the committee to be done away with, observed that it is not a permanent committee and all the parameters laid down by the high court have been met.
They argue that an expenditure of Rs 65 lakh has already been incurred on the one-man committee, but other supporting the committee say expenses are natural since Justice Katakey has been duly appointed.
However, despite the varied views on the future of the one-man committee, it is the high court and not the state government that will take a final call on the committee.
It may be mentioned that since his appointment in April 2022, Justice Katakey has submitted over two dozen interim reports, which confirm that illegal coal mining and transportation have been going on in various parts of the state.

