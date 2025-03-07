Jan Aushadhi Diwas shows India’s commitment to quality, affordable medicines for all: PM Modi

New Delhi, March 7: Jan Aushadhi Diwas shows India’s commitment to provide quality and affordable medicines for all people, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday. Every year, March 7th is celebrated as ‘Jan Aushadhi Diwas’ to raise awareness about the scheme and promote the use of generic medicines. PM Modi noted that the initiative will help towards building a healthy and fit nation.

“Jan Aushadhi Diwas reflects our commitment to provide top quality and affordable medicines to people, ensuring a healthy and fit India,” he shared in a post on social media platform X.

Jan Aushadhi Kendras, set up under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP), is a public welfare scheme, that provides quality medicines at affordable prices to the masses.

Launched in November 2008, the Scheme is being implemented through the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Bureau of India (PMBI). According to the Health Ministry data, more than 15,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras have been established across the country.

Uttar Pradesh has the highest number of centres (2,657), followed by Kerala (1,528), Karnataka (1,425), and Tamil Nadu (1,363). Lakshawadeep has the least number of centres (1), followed by Ladakh (2) and Andaman and Nicobar Islands (9).

Earlier on Friday, Union Health Minister JP Nadda said that the Jan Aushadhi Kendras across the country are offering medicines at 50-90 per cent lower prices daily to about 10 lakh people.

This has enabled the citizens to save Rs 30,000 crore money that can now be used for their families, education, and well-being. The PMBJP offers about “2,047 drugs and 300 surgical items covering diverse therapeutic needs”, Nadda said.

The Union Minister added that “the PMBJP maintains sustainability through stringent quality checks, competitive procurement and robust supply chain managed by PMBI”. Stating that the Kendras are “redefining affordable healthcare”, Nadda informed of plans to “open 25,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras by March 31, 2027, across the country”. Notably, the Jan Aushadhi Kendras have sold medicines worth more than Rs 6,400 crore, with sales surging 200 times in the last decade.

IANS