Friday, March 7, 2025
spot_img
INTERNATIONALNews Alert

South Korean Presidential office welcomes court’s decision to release Yoon from detention

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Seoul, March 7: The South Korean presidential office on Friday welcomed a court’s decision to release impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol from detention, expressing hope that Yoon would soon return to office.

In a statement, the presidential office said it “welcomes the decision to revoke the president’s arrest.” “The unlawful and performative investigation of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, which has no investigative authority, has been rightfully corrected belatedly,” the presidential office said in a statement.

“The presidential office, as well as the people, hopes for the president’s swift return to office,” he said. Shortly after the court’s decision, presidential chief of staff Chung Jin-suk presided over a meeting with senior aides. Kwon Young-se, interim leader of the ruling People Power Party, held a press conference at the National Assembly and hailed the court’s decision as a “crucial moment that reaffirms the rule of law and justice in South Korea.” “We, along with the people, welcome the court’s wise ruling made in accordance with legal principles and conscience,” he said.

“I hope the Constitutional Court will also make a fair and just ruling based solely on constitutional values.” Meanwhile, Opposition lawmakers strongly protested against Yoon’s release and urged the prosecution to immediately file for an appeal, Yonhap news agency reported.

Yoon has been held at a detention centre since investigators detained him and brought him there on January 15 on charges of inciting an insurrection through his failed bid to impose martial law in December last year.

The Seoul Central District Court said it approved Yoon’s request in February to cancel his arrest and release him after determining that his January 26 indictment on insurrection charges, which allowed his detention to be extended, had come hours after the initial detention period had already expired.

The 10-day initial detention period excludes the time documents were sent to a court for a review of whether to issue an arrest warrant, pushing back the deadline of Yoon’s detention to around 9 a.m. January 26, whereas the prosecution indicted him shortly before 7 p.m. that day, according to the court.

IANS

Previous article
Jan Aushadhi Diwas shows India’s commitment to quality, affordable medicines for all: PM Modi
Next article
BAPS promotes Sanskrit in Australia, 1,400 children memorise Satsang Diksha, Siddhant Karika
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

BAPS promotes Sanskrit in Australia, 1,400 children memorise Satsang Diksha, Siddhant Karika

Melbourne, March 7: More than 1,400 children and teenagers from the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) performed...
Health

Jan Aushadhi Diwas shows India’s commitment to quality, affordable medicines for all: PM Modi

New Delhi, March 7: Jan Aushadhi Diwas shows India’s commitment to provide quality and affordable medicines for all...
NATIONAL

‘India got Latent’ row: Ranveer Allahbadia appears before Assam Police for questioning

Guwahati, March 7: Controversial YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia appeared before the Assam Police in Guwahati on Friday in connection...
NATIONAL

Ajay Devgn launches AI-driven media company to expedite filming process

Mumbai, March 7: Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn, who was recently seen in ‘Singham Again’, is thinking for the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

BAPS promotes Sanskrit in Australia, 1,400 children memorise Satsang Diksha, Siddhant Karika

INTERNATIONAL 0
Melbourne, March 7: More than 1,400 children and teenagers...

Jan Aushadhi Diwas shows India’s commitment to quality, affordable medicines for all: PM Modi

Health 0
New Delhi, March 7: Jan Aushadhi Diwas shows India’s...

‘India got Latent’ row: Ranveer Allahbadia appears before Assam Police for questioning

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, March 7: Controversial YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia appeared before...
Load more

Popular news

BAPS promotes Sanskrit in Australia, 1,400 children memorise Satsang Diksha, Siddhant Karika

INTERNATIONAL 0
Melbourne, March 7: More than 1,400 children and teenagers...

Jan Aushadhi Diwas shows India’s commitment to quality, affordable medicines for all: PM Modi

Health 0
New Delhi, March 7: Jan Aushadhi Diwas shows India’s...

‘India got Latent’ row: Ranveer Allahbadia appears before Assam Police for questioning

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, March 7: Controversial YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia appeared before...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge