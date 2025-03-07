Two-Day Moot Court Competition concludes at USLR, USTM

Guwahati, March 7: The 3rd Intra-Department Moot Court Competition, organized by the USLR Students’ Forum at the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM), concluded here today after an engaging second day of spirited legal proceedings.

The event brought together budding legal minds who showcased their advocacy skills and legal acumen before a distinguished panel of judges, including Kanak Kharkongor, Assistant Legal Aid Counsel at the District and Sessions Court, Dr. Baharul Islam, Dean of USLR, USTM, and Abdul Rashid, Associate Professor, Department of Commerce.

The competition unfolded through multiple stages, including the semi-finals and the grand finale, where the best teams competed for the championship title. Participants presented well-researched arguments, confidently responded to judicial queries, and demonstrated their ability to think critically under pressure.

Presiding judge Kanak Kharkongor commended the participants for their meticulous preparation, structured legal reasoning, and impressive advocacy skills. He also shared constructive feedback, emphasizing the importance of courtroom etiquette, clarity of arguments, and the ability to handle legal scrutiny with poise.

The competition served as an invaluable platform for aspiring lawyers, providing them with a hands-on experience of courtroom dynamics and the challenges of legal practice.

The winners and outstanding performers were felicitated at the Valedictory Ceremony, where Prof. G.D. Sharma, Vice Chancellor of USTM, delivered the Presidential Address. The event concluded with a Vote of Thanks delivered by Mr. Rapsei, General Secretary of the USLR Students’ Forum.