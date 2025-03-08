Love & compassion make women artists unique: J&K L-G

Jammu, March 8: J&K Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha said on Saturday that love, compassion and kindness make women artists unique. The Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha joined the ‘Sashakt Nari Samman’ event organized by Buddha Art & Painting, in collaboration with Padma Shri Padma Sachdev Government College for Women, Gandhi Nagar.

In his address, the Lieutenant Governor extended his heartiest greetings and felicitations to Nari Shakti on International Women’s Day.

“Nari Shakti’s impact on shaping the future of humanity is immense. She has been endowed with a special gift from existence to nurture creativity and drive social change”, the Lieutenant Governor said. The Lieutenant Governor lauded the remarkable achievements of women artists and artisans of J&K and expressed gratitude for their contribution to the Union Territory of Jammu Kashmir and nation-building.

The Lieutenant Governor said: “Women artists and artisans are architects of sustainable development. To be an outstanding creator, one needs to be full of love, kindness and compassion and this is what makes woman artists unique. Greater participation of Women artists and artisans in the contemporary Art and Craft arena has enriched this sector and strengthened the fabric of our cultural ethos. Many artisans in J&K and the country have achieved new milestones and others are crafting their way to a brighter tomorrow”.

The Lieutenant Governor reiterated his commitment to socio-economic empowerment of women and providing them a conducive environment to realise their true potential. He said, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, women empowerment has now become a mass movement.

“A new era of Women-Led Development has begun in the UT of J&K. Today, our Nari Shakti are scripting their own success stories and have become the active partner in the development journey of Jammu Kashmir,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

He called upon the artists, artisans, NGOs, teachers, entrepreneurs and various stakeholders to work collectively for women’s empowerment and to ensure that the benefits of government schemes dedicated to Nari Shakti percolate to grassroots. On the occasion, the Lieutenant Governor felicitated the women achievers and students.

He also visited the stalls put up by the women artists and artisans. Organisations and individuals were also felicitated for their contribution to the empowerment of women. Priya Sethi, former Minister of State; Sanjogita Dogra, Founder, Buddha Art & Painting; senior officers from Police and Civil Administration; heads of various educational institutions, women achievers, artists, artisans, teachers and students were present.

