On Women’s Day, PM Modi’s social media, security to be managed by women

GANDHINAGAR, March 7: A security cover comprising only women police personnel will be deployed at a mega event to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Gujarat’s Navsari district on the occasion of International Women’s Day on March 8, a state minister has said.

This will be the first such initiative in the country, he said.

“The Gujarat police is taking a unique initiative on the occasion of International Women’s Day. For the first time in the history of India, only women police will handle the entire security arrangement of the PM’s event – right from his arrival at the helipad at Vansi Borsi village in Navsari till the event venue,” Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi said on Thursday.

The women police personnel will include IPS officers and constables, he said.

The prime minister will be on a two-day visit to Gujarat and the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli on Friday and Saturday, during which he will address the ‘Lakhpti Didi Sammelan’ at Vansi Borsi village on March 8.

From the helipad where the PM will arrive to the whole route and rally location, security arrangements will be supervised by 2,145 female constables, 187 female sub-inspectors, 61 women inspectors, 16 women deputy SPs, five female SPs, one female IG, and one female ADGP. Nipuma Torawane, Gujarat’s female home secretary, will oversee the planning.

“All women police personnel, including more than 2,100 constables, 187 sub-inspectors, 61 police inspectors, 16 deputy superintendents of police, five SPs, one Inspector General of Police and one Additional DGP rank officer will handle the security that day,” he said.

This initiative will give a strong message to the world on Women’s Day and it will also convey how women are playing an important role in making Gujarat a safe and secure state, he added.

PM MODI’s SOCIAL MEDIA TO BE RUN BY WOMEN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced that he will hand over the operation of his social media accounts to women in honour of International Women’s Day on Saturday.

“A few days ago, I encouraged the women of our country to share their successes, achievements and inspiring life journeys on the NaMo app. Many sisters and daughters have shared their stories on the platform. Tomorrow is Women’s Day, and on this special occasion, I will be handing over my social media account to some of the inspiring women,” said PM Modi at an event in Gujarat’s Surat.

Women’s empowerment has been a central focus of the government’s efforts. Guided by the Prime Minister’s vision, the government has been dedicated to taking efforts toward their overall growth.

The public event will also include the unveiling of many schemes. On August 15, 2023, the Modi administration introduced the Lakhpati Didi plan.The Prime Minister will inaugurate the Gujarat government’s G-SAFAL (Gujarat Scheme for Antyodaya Families for Augmenting Livelihoods) and G-MAITRI (Gujarat Mentorship and Acceleration of Individuals for Transforming Rural Income) programs. (Agencies)