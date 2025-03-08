UP mosques to postpone Juma namaz timings on Holi day

LUCKNOW, March 7: Ahead of Holi next Friday, imam of Lucknow Eidgah has asked the mosques to hold the Juma namaz at 2 pm that day. He also advised Muslims to offer prayers at a nearby mosque, instead of going to a distant one.

In Sambhal, it was decided that Hindus would play Holi till 2.30 pm on March 14, and Muslims would offer namaz after 2.30 pm, said a senior police official. Seven companies of Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) have also been deployed in the city ahead of the festival.

The new directive comes a day after a circle officer in Sambhal kicked up a row by commenting that those who feel uncomfortable with Holi colours should stay indoors, as the festival comes only once a year, whereas Juma namaz takes place 52 times in a year.

In an advisory issued on Thursday, Imam of Lucknow Eidgah Maulana Khalid Rashid Farangi Mahali said the mosques may postpone the Juma prayers, which is usually offered between 12.30 pm and 1 pm.

The advisory said, “This year, the second Juma of Ramzan is on March 14, which is also the day Holi will be celebrated. Hence, Muslims are advised not go to a distant mosque, but offer namaz at one in their locality.” Namaz at Jama Masjid Eidgah in Lucknow will be offered at 2 pm next Friday, instead of 12.45 pm, the imam added.

Sambhal superintendent of police Krishan Kumar on Friday told reporters that security has been tightened in view of Holi and the second Friday of Ramzan falling on the same day. Seven companies of PAC have been deployed in the city ahead of the festival.

He said complete peace prevails in the district and peace committee meetings are being organised at the mohalla level.

On the peace committee discussions, the SP said, “Talks were held with key people from both sides at the district level. It was decided that Hindus will play Holi till 2.30 pm and go back to their homes, and the Juma namaz will be held after 2.30 pm.” He said the Sambhal police is keeping a strict vigil on social media and people should keep themselves away from rumours.

Police outposts are being inspected, and an antenna has been installed at the Satyavrat police outpost. A district control room is being built on it, he said.

Sambhal District Magistrate Rajender Pensiya told reporters that the city has been divided into six zones and 29 sectors. Magistrates have been deployed in all sectors.

Asked if mosques will be covered with tarpaulin, he said, “There is no such plan from our side. If the parties decide on their own, they can cover them. Both the parties have said they will celebrate the festivals with great harmony, coordination and peace.”

In Bareilly, the president of All India Muslim Jamaat, Maulana Mufti Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilvi, appealed to imams to fix the Friday prayers at 2.30 pm on Holi.

The Juma namaz should be fixed at 2.30 pm in areas with a mixed population, while it need not be changed in localities with a predominantly Muslim population, he said, appealing to the imams and mutawallis of mosques to pay special attention to such things.

In a statement, Maulana Razvi advised Muslims not to come out on the streets for more than 3-4 hours. They should remain cautious if they have to go out for some important work.

Sambhal Circle Officer Anuj Chaudhary had courted controversy when, during a peace committee meeting held at the Sambhal Kotwali police station on Thursday, he said those uncomfortable with Holi colours should remain indoors, as the festival comes once a year.

The comment attracted criticism from opposition parties, which demanded action against him. They said the remarks showed “bias” and did not befit a police officer. (PTI)