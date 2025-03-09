25 per cent hike in budget to boost women’s welfare

During 2023-24, state increased its gender budget by 19%, continuing its upward trend. This year’s jump to Rs 6,219 cr marks the largest increase yet

SHILLONG, March 8: To promote gender equality, Meghalaya’s gender budget increased by 25% from the 2024-25 fiscal to Rs 6,219 crore for the current financial year.

Meghalaya’s gender budgeting journey began in 2022 when Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma introduced a dedicated gender budget. That year, the allocation stood at Rs 2,495 crore, which accounted for 13% of the total state budget — a 20% increase from the previous year’s spending on women-focused schemes.

This year, the gender budget is almost 20% of the state’s total budget.

During 2023-24, Meghalaya increased its gender budget by 19%, continuing its upward trend. This year’s jump to Rs 6,219 crore marks the largest increase yet.

The dedicated gender budget has played a key role in improving various aspects of women’s lives in Meghalaya. Rs 100 crore has been earmarked for strengthening the self-help groups (SHGs), village organisations, and cluster-level federations. This funding aims to help rural women gain financial independence and develop entrepreneurial skills.

Additionally, the Pla Tangka Cooperative Society will provide credit support for SHG women, helping them expand their businesses and improve their livelihoods. To support women joining the workforce, the state will construct four working women’s hostels with a combined capacity of 1,000 beds in New Shillong, Tura, Jowai, and Byrnihat.

These hostels will include childcare facilities, ensuring mothers have a safe and secure environment for their children.

The 25% increase in Meghalaya’s gender budget is notable, particularly in the Northeast. While Odisha’s Subhadra Yojana saw a 30% increase in allocations this year, Tamil Nadu hiked the package for women entrepreneurs by 28% to Rs 3,500 crore.

On the national stage, the Union Budget 2025-26 allocated Rs 4.49 lakh crore for gender-focused initiatives, a 37.25% increase from the previous year. It accounts for 8.86% of the total Union Budget.