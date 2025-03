By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 8: The State Security Categorisation Committee has categorised 80 individuals as protected persons (PPs).

The categories have been listed with Z Plus, followed by Z, Y Plus, Y and X.

Out of the 80 individuals, two are under the Z Plus category, 10 under the Z category, nil under the Y Plus category, 17 under the Y category and 51 under the X category.