Viksit Bharat: Holistic approach to devp

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 8: A special publicity programme under the theme ‘Viksit Bharat’ (Developed India) was held at Nongpyndeng in West Khasi Hills under the aegis of Central Bureau of Communication Shillong, on Saturday.

More than 50 participants, including parents, children, and youth, gathered to engage in discussions on health, well-being, and the development of the community. The event, aimed at promoting a holistic approach to development, was designed to encourage community participation and inspire the younger generation to contribute to the nation’s growth.

Speakers spoke on various topics emphasizing that the programme focuses not only on physical and mental health but also on sustainable community development, which are essential pillars of a thriving nation.

To further engage the community, a quiz competition on health-related topics followed the speeches.

The quiz included questions that were relevant to the youth, parents, and children, covering a variety of issues such as nutrition, mental health, and the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Unita Rongrin, Manesh Mawblei and Shimtihun Dkhar won the quiz first, second, and third respectively.

After the quiz, the event transitioned to an environmental initiative—the planting of fruit trees by village elders and youth leaders. The programme reflected the broader goals of the national initiative to engage the communities in building a more inclusive and sustainable future.