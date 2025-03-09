Sunday, March 9, 2025
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

‘TMC has missed a trick in M’laya’

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 8: Inconsistent commitment, poor strategic planning and lack of sustained grassroots engagement led to rapid decline of Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Meghalaya, election strategist Divesh Ranjan said.
The TMC entered Meghalaya’s political landscape with strong ambitions, securing a notable 13.78 per cent vote share in the 2023 Assembly elections.
In the lead up to the polls, TMC leaders Mamata Banerjee, who is West Bengal Chief Minister, and Abhishek Banerjee visited Meghalaya multiple times to woo voters. However, after the elections were over, the party’s presence dwindled significantly.
“Rising public discontent with the NPP-led government created a clear demand for an alternative. Had TMC contested the MDC elections, it could have secured crucial seats, capitalising on voter frustration with NPP, Congress and UDP. The significant number of NOTA votes further underscored this discontent,” Ranjan said.
According to him, even the BJP, with just two MLAs, contested the MDC elections, while the TMC, which has five MLAs, remained absent. This decision allowed the Voice of the People Party to fill the void and emerge as a major gainer, he added.
The strategist said TMC’s Meghalaya in-charge Manas Ranjan Bhuiyan actively pushed for contesting the MDC elections, but the central leadership remained unresponsive.
He said questions remain about whether the party’s state president Charles Pyngrope attempted to reach out to Abhishek regarding contesting the MDC elections.
This lack of coordination was evident when Pyngrope’s own constituency, Nongthymmai Block, saw a mass exodus of TMC members to Congress just before the MDC elections.
Another significant issue has been the absence of structured discussions at the state, district and block levels. Since the 2023 Assembly elections, no meetings have been held leading to confusion among cadres and leaders on whether the party should contest the MDC elections.

Previous article
Marten chokes as govt struggles to find landfill site
Next article
Monitoring cell, two committees tackling price rise in state
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

25 per cent hike in budget to boost women’s welfare

During 2023-24, state increased its gender budget by 19%, continuing its upward trend. This year’s jump to Rs...
MEGHALAYA

Fear of influx fuels anti-rail rant in GH

From Our Correspondent BAGHMARA, March 8: The call for expansion of railway network in Garo Hills is now facing...
MEGHALAYA

Govt constitutes panel to design new Secretariat building in NST

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 8: The Meghalaya government has constituted a committee to select the design for the...
MEGHALAYA

Monitoring cell, two committees tackling price rise in state

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 8: The state government has established a Price Monitoring Cell (PMC) and formed two...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

25 per cent hike in budget to boost women’s welfare

MEGHALAYA 0
During 2023-24, state increased its gender budget by 19%,...

Fear of influx fuels anti-rail rant in GH

MEGHALAYA 0
From Our Correspondent BAGHMARA, March 8: The call for expansion...

Govt constitutes panel to design new Secretariat building in NST

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 8: The Meghalaya government has...
Load more

Popular news

25 per cent hike in budget to boost women’s welfare

MEGHALAYA 0
During 2023-24, state increased its gender budget by 19%,...

Fear of influx fuels anti-rail rant in GH

MEGHALAYA 0
From Our Correspondent BAGHMARA, March 8: The call for expansion...

Govt constitutes panel to design new Secretariat building in NST

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, March 8: The Meghalaya government has...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge