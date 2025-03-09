Sunday, March 9, 2025
MEGHALAYA

Marten chokes as govt struggles to find landfill site

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 8: With the landfill site at Mawlai nearing full capacity, the Meghalaya government continues to struggle in its search for a new site, despite years of exploration.
So far, the government has identified a 112-acre landfill site at Nonghali, approximately 46 km from Shillong.
Notably, there are no prescribed national standards for landfill areas. However, for scientific processing and disposal of solid waste, Shillong’s population requires an estimated 100 to 150 acres.
Many local communities have opposed the construction of a modern landfill within their jurisdiction, citing health concerns.
The government, however, has repeatedly assured that it will not impose its decision on the people and will engage with stakeholders before proceeding with any new landfill project.
The most recent attempt to hold a public hearing on the proposed Waste Management Plant and Landfill at Lum Sohlait, Nonghali, ended in disruption.
Residents from 15 villages staged a road blockade, halting the proceedings. They argued that the proposed 200-acre landfill poses a significant threat to the Umkhen river, a vital water source for their daily needs.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

