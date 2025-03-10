Assam finance minister presents Rs 2.63 lakh cr budget for 2025-26

GUWAHATI, March 10: Assam finance minister Ajanta Neog presented a Rs 2.63 lakh crore state budget for the fiscal year 2025-26 in the Assembly here on Monday, announcing a slew of initiatives and welfare measures aimed at improving the socio-economic landscape of the state.

Notably, the budget marks a significant increase in budgetary expenditure with capital expenditure rising to Rs 24,964 crore for the fiscal year 2024-25.

Among the announcements made include initiatives that reflect the government’s focus on social welfare, economic growth and technological advancement. Several provisions are aimed at empowering women, farmers, tea garden workers and government employees.

Presenting the budget, the state finance minister proposed a professional tax exemption for individuals earning up to Rs 15,000 per month. The exemption is expected to benefit over 1.43 lakh taxpayers in the state.

Among key welfare measures announced include financial aid for tea garden workers. A one-time financial aid of Rs 5,000 has been announced for tea workers in Assam.

The state finance minister said the assistance would benefit approximately 6.8 lakh tea workers, with a total allocation of Rs 342 crore.

“To support the tea industry, the government will extend the tax holiday for green tea leaves for an additional two years,” she said.

“The Orunodoi scheme, which supports women in the state, has been allocated Rs 5,000 crore to cover over 37 lakh women. The Mukhya Mantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan, aimed at encouraging women entrepreneurs, has been allocated Rs 3,038 crore and will start on April 1, 2025, in Behali,” Neog said.

“The Mukhiya Mantri Nijut Moina scheme for promoting girls’ higher education and combating child marriage has been allocated Rs 391 crore,” the minister announced.

In regard to pension reform, the minister said the government will extend benefits of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) under the New Pension Scheme (NPS) for eligible employees, which will impact around 2.8 lakh government employees.

“Starting October, every ration card holder in Assam will receive 1 kg of lentils, 1 kg of sugar, and 1 kg of salt as part of state assistance. A sum of Rs 370 crore has been allocated for commissions to fair price shops for this initiative,” she said.

In regard to insurance for contractual and PSU employees, all contractual employees and public sector employees who receive salaries through commercial banks will now be covered under a zero-cost accident and death insurance scheme.

For farmers, direct financial assistance for key crops has been proposed – Rs 250 per quintal for paddy; Rs 250 per quintal for maize and Rs 500 per quintal for mustard.

To encourage contributions to education and literature, one-time financial assistance of Rs 25,000 would be given to promising young writers making contributions to creative science and education.

On the other hand, Rs 200 crore has been allocated for the construction of a new Assembly building and MLA hostel in Dibrugarh, officially marking it as the second capital of Assam.

Electricity rates for Jeevan Dhara and domestic consumers have been reduced. “As of May 1, 2025, Jeevan Dhara and domestic category consumers with a monthly consumption of up to 120 units will benefit from a reduced electricity rate of Rs 1 per unit,” the minister said.