Assam to urge NTA to allot NEET centres in govt schools

Guwahati, March 10: The Assam government has, in a bid to ensure fair conduct of NEET exams, decided to request the National Testing Agency (NTA) to allot NEET centres in government schools only.

On Sunday, the state Cabinet discussed on the recent investigation by Assam Police which has found that most NEET centres are in private institutions and resolved to request NTA to allot NEET centres in government schools only

The Cabinet also decided to request NTA to conduct the examinations under the supervision of the district commissioners, to ensure appropriate supervision over the exam process.

It further directed the chief secretary to take up the matter with the Director General of NTA and secretary to the Union ministry of education in this regard.

In another significant move, the Cabinet approved enactment of the Assam Coaching Institutes (Control and Regulation) Act, 2025 in a bid to regulate coaching Institutes.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed that the Act has been approved to safeguard the rights of students enrolled in coaching centres and provide them with necessary protection, guidance and academic support.

Meanwhile, furthering Assam’s glorious heritage, the state Cabinet approved to pursue the status of UNESCO World Heritage Site for Majuli and Sivasagar under the appropriate categories by engaging experts.

The Cabinet also approved setting up of an Industrial Park including a Smart township in Hajo, Kamrup to enhance the industrial ecosystem and attract investors to the region. Land has also been allotted for the establishment of mega industrial parks in Kamrup and Morigaon districts.

Besides, in order to boost local economic development, the Cabinet approved Rs 21.52 crore to undertake projects under the SIDBI Cluster Development Fund to ensure balanced economic growth driven by MSMEs.

State civilian awards

The chief minister also announced that the Assam Baibhav award, the highest civilian award instituted by the state government, would be conferred on Lieutenant General (retired) Rana Pratap Kalita this year.

Besides, the Assam Saurav award would be conferred on S Ramadorai, founder TCS chairman; scientists Bappi Paul and Purabi Saikia; singer Dwipen Baruah; mobile theatre personality Hemanta Dutta; and Indian cricketer Uma Chetry.

Among those chosen for the Assam Gaurav award are vulture conservationist Phuleswari Dutta from Lakhimpur; fitness trainer and biker Meenakshi Das; footballer Parthib Sundar Gogoi; terracotta artiste Dhirendra Nath Paul, bell-metal artiste Haridas Das; educationist Binong Terong; aquaculture expert Najrul Haque, agriculturist Biswajit Bora; dairy farmer Bharat Kalita; artiste Borlangfa Narzary, tea tribe artiste Ram Chachani and entrepreneurs Upamanyu Borkakati and David Pratim Gogoi.