Tuesday, March 11, 2025
NATIONALNews Alert

Gold smuggling case: K’taka govt orders probe against Ranya’s father DGP Ramachandra Rao

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

Bengaluru, March 11: The Karnataka government on Tuesday ordered a probe against jailed actress Ranya Rao’s father DGP K. Ramachandra Rao in connection with the gold smuggling case.The government has sought a report within one week.

Actress Rao was arrested on charges of gold smuggling and misusing her father Ramachandra Rao’s name to escape security checks by availing the protocol reserved for officials of the highest rank.

The government has assigned senior IAS officer Gaurav Gupta, the Additional Chief Secretary, to take up the investigation immediately. Gupta has been tasked with examining the circumstances that led to Ranya availing the protocol facility and the role of his father in it.

The order states: “Over the past week, reports have emerged regarding the violation and misuse of protocol by Ranya Rao to facilitate gold smuggling. It has also been reported that she misused the name of her father, senior IPS officer and DGP & MD of Karnataka Housing Corporation Limited and Infrastructure Development Corporation, Ramachandra Rao, to access the protocol privileges granted to high-ranking officers.”

The order further alleges that Ranya Rao used her father’s name to bypass security checks and commit the crime. In this context, the government has deemed it necessary to investigate Ramachandra Rao’s role in enabling Ranya Rao to avail of the protocol facility at the airport, the order states.

The investigating officer has also been directed to obtain all necessary documents and assistance from the State Police Chief and the Secretary of the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR).

The Special Court has remanded Ranya Rao to judicial custody till March 24. The issue was raised in the Legislative Session by the BJP and the party has alleged the involvement of two ministers.

Home Minister G. Parameshwara maintained that there is no connection between the state police department and the Ranya Rao gold smuggling case. If there is any involvement of the state police in the case, the CBI which has taken up the case for investigation will find, the state Home Minister said.

The DRI officials arrested Ranya after seizing 14.8 kg of gold from her at the Bengaluru International Airport. The agency seized Rs 2.06 crore worth of gold and Rs 2.67 crore in cash from her upscale Lavelle Road flat, where she reportedly paid Rs 4.5 lakh in rent.

Karnataka DGP for State Police Housing Corporation, Rao, responding to the development of the arrest of his step-daughter, Ranya, had stated that he was devastated and caught unawares by this development.

IANS

