Assam Police foils drug peddling bid; narcotics worth Rs. 30 crore seized

Guwahati, March 11: Assam Police foiled a major drug peddling bid and narcotics worth Rs 30 crore were seized by the security personnel, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday.  The police have seized over 80,000 Yaba tablets in the operation in Cachar district that have an international market value of at least Rs. 30 crore.

Taking to his X handle, Sarma wrote, “Massive Drug Bust in Assam: 98,000 Yaba Tablets Seized Worth ₹30 Crore! Thanks to credible Intelligence, @cacharpolice launched an anti-narcotics operation in Chandrapur Part II, Kakmara, under Lakhipur Police Station, resulting in the arrest of a suspect with 98,000 Yaba tablets valued at ₹30 crore and ₹3.5 lakh in cash.”“Kudos to @assampolice for their tireless efforts towards a #DrugFreeAssam”, he added.

Recently, Tripura Police also seized highly addictive 1.06 lakh methamphetamine tablets valued at over Rs 5.5 crore and arrested three drug peddlers. West Tripura district Superintendent of Police Kiran Kumar K said the police, while acting on secret information, conducted a raid on Thursday night at the home of one Mohammad Babul Miah (45) at Mahiskhala Chandinnamura area on the outskirts of Agartala city and recovered the methamphetamine tablets, also known as Yaba or party tablets.

The estimated value of the drugs is Rs 5.5 crore. Five smartphones and two motorbikes were also seized. Along with Mohammad Babul Miah, two other drug peddlers — Sipan Hussain (26) and Sanjay Miah (42) — were also arrested. A specific case under Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act 1985 has been registered against the trio, and they would be produced before the court later in the day.

The raid was led by Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Sadar) Deba Prasad Roy, along with officials from West Agartala Police Station as part of Tripura’s intensified anti-drug operations aimed at making the state ‘drug-free’. Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, who holds the Home portfolio, appreciated the police’s success in seizing the drugs.

Mauritius key partner in Indian Ocean, gateway to African Continent, says PM Modi
Gold smuggling case: K’taka govt orders probe against Ranya’s father DGP Ramachandra Rao
