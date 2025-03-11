Tuesday, March 11, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Indian women’s unlimited capabilities, potential established globally: Annapurna Devi at UN

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, March 11: Indian women have established their unlimited capabilities, and potential globally, said Annapurna Devi, Union Minister, Women and Child Development (WCD), at the UN Headquarters in New York.

Devi said this while participating in the 69th session of the Commission on the Status of Women at the UN and delivering India’s statement at the Ministerial Forum. She also highlighted global progress and challenges in the achievement of gender equality and the empowerment of women and the full realisation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

“Today I feel proud to represent India at the @UNHeadquarters and to proclaim the power of women in the country and their progress. Under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the women of India have established their unlimited capabilities and potential to the entire world,” Devi shared in a post on social media platform X.

During the session, the Minister outlined the progress of India on gender equality addressing the 12 critical areas of concern. The government flagship schemes “have significantly contributed to improving health, nutrition, education, and economic opportunities for women and children,” in India, said Devi.

The Minister also reaffirmed the Government of India’s unwavering commitment to the empowerment, protection, and holistic development of women and children across the nation.

The government aims “to ensure that every woman and girl has access to their rights and entitlements,” Devi said, adding that “the welfare of women and children is at the core of our nation’s progress”.

“Through a multi-pronged approach, we are working towards a future where every woman is empowered and every child is nurtured in a safe and supportive environment,” the Minister noted.

The session witnessed large-scale participation from all UN member states, intergovernmental organisations, the private sector, philanthropists, academia, civil society, women’s collectives, and UN agencies.

IANS

Previous article
KSU takes out rally against MSIPF Act 2024 raising concern over tribals losing rights over land
Next article
Six children raped in B’desh; protests continue against Yunus-led interim govt
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Rai introduces Bill on foreigners’ entry amid objections by Oppn members

New Delhi, March 11: Union Minister of State for Home, Nityanand Rai on Tuesday introduced the Immigration and...
INTERNATIONAL

Six children raped in B’desh; protests continue against Yunus-led interim govt

Dhaka, March 11: Amid ongoing protest movements in Bangladesh against gender-based violence, another six children were raped in...
MEGHALAYA

KSU takes out rally against MSIPF Act 2024 raising concern over tribals losing rights over land

SHILLONG, March 11: The Khasi Students' Union (KSU) on Tuesday took out a march towards the Meghalaya Legislative...
NATIONAL

India-US trade deal likely to materialise by fall 2025: Morgan Stanley

New Delhi, March 11: A trade deal between India and the US would likely take some time but...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Rai introduces Bill on foreigners’ entry amid objections by Oppn members

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 11: Union Minister of State for...

Six children raped in B’desh; protests continue against Yunus-led interim govt

INTERNATIONAL 0
Dhaka, March 11: Amid ongoing protest movements in Bangladesh...

KSU takes out rally against MSIPF Act 2024 raising concern over tribals losing rights over land

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, March 11: The Khasi Students' Union (KSU) on...
Load more

Popular news

Rai introduces Bill on foreigners’ entry amid objections by Oppn members

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 11: Union Minister of State for...

Six children raped in B’desh; protests continue against Yunus-led interim govt

INTERNATIONAL 0
Dhaka, March 11: Amid ongoing protest movements in Bangladesh...

KSU takes out rally against MSIPF Act 2024 raising concern over tribals losing rights over land

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, March 11: The Khasi Students' Union (KSU) on...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge