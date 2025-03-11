KSU takes out rally against MSIPF Act 2024 raising concern over tribals losing rights over land

SHILLONG, March 11: The Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) on Tuesday took out a march towards the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly, Rilbong in protest against the Meghalaya State Investment Promotion Facilitation (MSIPF) Act 2024 and few other issues but was stopped on their route at Garrison Bridge by security personnel.

The amendment to the Act was tabled in Assembly in the form of Meghalaya State Investment Promotion & Facilitation (Amendment) Bill 2025. The government has removed of para 34 of the Act and added a line that this Act shall not be in derogation of the Meghalaya Land Transfer Regulation Act, 1971.

According to the KSU, the MSIPF is against the tribal community and the land transfer Act and hence the demand to revoke it.

KSU General Secretary Donald Thabah told reporters that under the MSIPF Act the tribals will lose out on land and without land the tribals are as good as death.

Informing that their concern and suggestions were communicated to the State government in various ways, he said, “We have given an option to the government and is to repeal the Act because if land is being directly given to private investors then it will go against the land transfer act”.

He further said the creation of land banks is dangerous and huge acres of land are leased out to private investors then the tribals stand to lose.

He informed the protestors also conveyed their opposition to introducing railways in the State. He argued, “We understand railways are important. Some people say if railway comes essential commodities will be cheaper but Shillong is only 100 kms from Guwahati and Imphal is 300 kms from Guwahati then why are essential commodities are cheaper in Manipur than in Meghalaya. That is the question since Manipur also doesn’t have railways”.

The KSU leaders also highlighted the delay in addressing their demand to ILP from the centre and the absence of any mechanism to check influx into the state.