KSU urges CM to repeal MSIPF Act

Shillong, March 11: The Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) today met the Chief Minister Conrad Sangma demanding that the principal Act of the Meghalaya State Investment Promotion Facilitation (MSIPF) Act 2024 should be repealed.

During the meeting, Chief Minister told KSU that further Amendments would be brought into the act during the winter season and even consultations will be held with stakeholders before framing the rules. However, KSU maintains that time is essential, and the group will have a meeting to decide on the future course of action