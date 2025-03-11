Tuesday, March 11, 2025
spot_img
MEGHALAYANews Alert

KSU urges CM to repeal MSIPF Act

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, March 11: The Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) today met the Chief Minister Conrad Sangma demanding that the principal Act of the Meghalaya State Investment Promotion Facilitation (MSIPF) Act 2024 should be repealed.

During the meeting, Chief Minister told KSU that further Amendments would be brought into the act during the winter season and even consultations will be held with stakeholders before framing the rules. However, KSU maintains that time is essential, and the group will have a meeting to decide on the future course of action

Previous article
2 applicants granted citizenship under CAA, minister informs Assam Assembly
Next article
Rabha-Hasong council election: Assam BJP constitutes poll management panel
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

News Alert

Rabha-Hasong council election: Assam BJP constitutes poll management panel

GUWAHATI, March 10: The Assam BJP has constituted an election management committee for the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council...
NATIONAL

2 applicants granted citizenship under CAA, minister informs Assam Assembly

GUWAHATI, March 11: Altogether 39 persons in Assam have applied for Indian citizenship since the Citizenship (Amendment) Act...
NATIONAL

Hampi gangrape: K’taka govt issues guidelines for homestay owners

Bengaluru, March 11: The Karnataka government issued a circular on Tuesday outlining guidelines for owners of homestays and...
INTERNATIONAL

PM Modi hands over OCI cards to Mauritius President, First Lady

Port Louis, March 11:  In a special gesture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday handed over OCI (Overseas...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Rabha-Hasong council election: Assam BJP constitutes poll management panel

News Alert 0
GUWAHATI, March 10: The Assam BJP has constituted an...

2 applicants granted citizenship under CAA, minister informs Assam Assembly

NATIONAL 0
GUWAHATI, March 11: Altogether 39 persons in Assam have...

Hampi gangrape: K’taka govt issues guidelines for homestay owners

NATIONAL 0
Bengaluru, March 11: The Karnataka government issued a circular...
Load more

Popular news

Rabha-Hasong council election: Assam BJP constitutes poll management panel

News Alert 0
GUWAHATI, March 10: The Assam BJP has constituted an...

2 applicants granted citizenship under CAA, minister informs Assam Assembly

NATIONAL 0
GUWAHATI, March 11: Altogether 39 persons in Assam have...

Hampi gangrape: K’taka govt issues guidelines for homestay owners

NATIONAL 0
Bengaluru, March 11: The Karnataka government issued a circular...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge