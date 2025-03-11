Rabha-Hasong council election: Assam BJP constitutes poll management panel

GUWAHATI, March 10: The Assam BJP has constituted an election management committee for the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council elections, which are scheduled on April 2, 2024.

“The committee will work in close coordination with the Rabha Hasong Joint Struggle Committee (Sangram Samiti), organising joint meetings to formulate election strategies, manage poll campaigns and supervise the overall electoral process,” Assam BJP general secretary and MLA Diplu Ranjan Sarma said in a statement issued here on Monday.

Among the senior leaders in the committee are Assam minister and former state BJP president Ranjeet Kumar Dass; minister Ashok Singhal; MP and state vice president, Bijuli Kalita Medhi; minister Jayanta Mallabaruah; former district president, Goalpara, Bhrigu Ranjan Rabha; Goalpara district president Dipanka Nath and South Kamrup district president Anjan Goswami.

Notably, during a key strategy meeting in Dudhnoi on Sunday, attended by Assam BJP president Dilip Saikia, it was decided that the party would contest six of the 36 seats, while the Rabha Hasong Joint Struggle Committee would contest the remaining 30 seats.

State BJP president Saikia urged the newly appointed committee members to hold discussions with the Rabha Hasong Joint Struggle Committee’s core leadership by Tuesday to initiate election-related activities, including selection of candidates and execution of the poll campaign, at the earliest.