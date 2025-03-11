Manipur: 3 BSF personnel killed, 9 injured as vehicle falls into gorge

Imphal, March 11: At least three Border Security Force (BSF) personnel were killed and nine others injured after the bus in which they were travelling fell into a gorge in Manipur’s Senapati district on Tuesday, officials said.

A police officer in Imphal said that a bus carrying around 15 BSF personnel fell into a deep gorge in Changoubung village in Senapati district injuring 12 jawans. Three of them succumbed to their injuries later.

The BSF personnel were returning to their camp in a college in Kangpokpi district from road opening duty. The injured jawans are now under medical treatment in Senapati district hospital. Further details of the mishap are awaited.

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla has expressed deep shock over the accident. The Manipur Raj Bhavan in a post on the X said: “Manipur Governor, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic accident in Changoubung village, Senapati district, where three BSF personnel lost their lives. He extended his condolences to the bereaved families and wished for the speedy recovery of the injured.”

Besides Army and Assam Rifles, thousands of Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel including BSF, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Force were deployed in Manipur in the wake of ethnic violence in Manipur.

At least 258 people have been killed and over 1,500 people injured in the ethnic violence between the tribal Kuki-Zo and the non-tribal Meitei people since May 3, 2023. More than 70,000 people have been displaced from their homes and villages who are staying in relief camps in different districts of Manipur and outside the state.

The ethnic violence broke out in the northeastern state after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised by the tribal organizations in the hill districts to protest the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

IANS