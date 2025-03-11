Tuesday, March 11, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews AlertREGIONAL

Manipur: 3 BSF personnel killed, 9 injured as vehicle falls into gorge

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Imphal, March 11: At least three Border Security Force (BSF) personnel were killed and nine others injured after the bus in which they were travelling fell into a gorge in Manipur’s Senapati district on Tuesday, officials said.

A police officer in Imphal said that a bus carrying around 15 BSF personnel fell into a deep gorge in Changoubung village in Senapati district injuring 12 jawans. Three of them succumbed to their injuries later.

The BSF personnel were returning to their camp in a college in Kangpokpi district from road opening duty. The injured jawans are now under medical treatment in Senapati district hospital. Further details of the mishap are awaited.

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla has expressed deep shock over the accident. The Manipur Raj Bhavan in a post on the X said: “Manipur Governor, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic accident in Changoubung village, Senapati district, where three BSF personnel lost their lives. He extended his condolences to the bereaved families and wished for the speedy recovery of the injured.”

Besides Army and Assam Rifles, thousands of Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel including BSF, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Force were deployed in Manipur in the wake of ethnic violence in Manipur.

At least 258 people have been killed and over 1,500 people injured in the ethnic violence between the tribal Kuki-Zo and the non-tribal Meitei people since May 3, 2023. More than 70,000 people have been displaced from their homes and villages who are staying in relief camps in different districts of Manipur and outside the state.

The ethnic violence broke out in the northeastern state after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised by the tribal organizations in the hill districts to protest the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

IANS

Previous article
Bank credit to priority sectors jumped 85 pc to Rs 42.7 lakh crore in last 6 years: FM Sitharaman
Next article
Arunachal govt should notify rules of Religious Freedom Act: Akhil Bharatiya Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

Relationship of faith between India and Mauritius major basis of our friendship: PM Modi

Port Louis, March 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hailed the deep-rooted cultural connection between India and...
NATIONAL

Arunachal govt should notify rules of Religious Freedom Act: Akhil Bharatiya Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram

Kolkata/Itanagar, March 11:  The Akhil Bharatiya Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram (ABVKA) on Tuesday demanded that the Arunachal Pradesh government...
Economy

Bank credit to priority sectors jumped 85 pc to Rs 42.7 lakh crore in last 6 years: FM Sitharaman

New Delhi, March 11: The overall credit disbursement by banks to priority sectors including agriculture, MSME and social...
Business

Tea Association of India hails Assam Budget 2025-26

Guwahati, March 11: The Tea Association of India (TAI) has expressed its gratitude to Assam Government and welcomed...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Relationship of faith between India and Mauritius major basis of our friendship: PM Modi

INTERNATIONAL 0
Port Louis, March 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on...

Arunachal govt should notify rules of Religious Freedom Act: Akhil Bharatiya Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata/Itanagar, March 11:  The Akhil Bharatiya Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram...

Bank credit to priority sectors jumped 85 pc to Rs 42.7 lakh crore in last 6 years: FM Sitharaman

Economy 0
New Delhi, March 11: The overall credit disbursement by...
Load more

Popular news

Relationship of faith between India and Mauritius major basis of our friendship: PM Modi

INTERNATIONAL 0
Port Louis, March 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on...

Arunachal govt should notify rules of Religious Freedom Act: Akhil Bharatiya Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata/Itanagar, March 11:  The Akhil Bharatiya Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram...

Bank credit to priority sectors jumped 85 pc to Rs 42.7 lakh crore in last 6 years: FM Sitharaman

Economy 0
New Delhi, March 11: The overall credit disbursement by...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge