Wednesday, March 12, 2025
5G services now available in 773 out of 776 districts: Centre

By: Agencies

New Delhi, March 12: The 5G services, rolled out in all states and Union Territories, are presently available in 773 out of 776 districts in the country including Lakshadweep, the government informed the Parliament on Wednesday.

As on February 28, 4.69 lakh 5G Base Transceiver Stations (BTSs) have been installed by the telecom service providers (TSPs) across the country, Minister of State for Communications and Rural Development, Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, told the Lok Sabha in a written reply to a question.

Telecom service providers (TSPs) have expanded the 5G services across the country and have gone beyond the minimum rollout obligations, as prescribed in the Notice Inviting Application (NIA) for spectrum auction.

Expansion of mobile services beyond these obligations depends on the techno-commercial consideration of the TSPs, said the minister. The government has taken several initiatives for rollout of 5G services in the country, like auction of spectrum for 5G mobile services; financial reforms to rationalise Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR), Bank Guarantees (BGs), and interest rates; and the removal of Spectrum Usage Charges for spectrum acquired in auction of 2022 and thereafter.

Other initiatives include simplification of procedure for SACFA (Standing Advisory Committee on Radio Frequency Allocations) clearance; launch of PM GatiShakti Sanchar portal and RoW (Right of Way) Rules to streamline RoW permissions and clearance of installation of telecom infrastructure and time-bound permission for use of street furniture for installation of small cells and telecommunication line.

The Indian telecom industry is experiencing remarkable growth, both domestically and internationally, and there remains immense potential for expansion, according to the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI). With approximately 1,187 million subscribers, urban tele-density has reached 131.01 per cent, while rural areas stand at 58.31 per cent. The roll-out of 5G is progressing rapidly, facilitated by artificial intelligence (AI), indigenous data sets, and the establishment of localised data centres.

IANS

