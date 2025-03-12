Wednesday, March 12, 2025
Kartik Aaryan can’t stop raving about Madhuri Dixit’s performance on stage

By: Agencies

Mumbai, March 12: Bollywood’s twinkle toes Madhuri Dixit shared that she had the best time performing on the IIFA 2025 stage. However, it was the actress’ “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3” co-star Kartik Aaryan, who couldn’t stop gushing over her performance.

Madhuri took to Instagram, where she shared a video. The clip begins with Kartik coming up to Madhuri and heaping praise on the performance. He even was heard saying “sab pagal hogaye the (people went crazy).”

The video then pans to the actress getting dolled up for the performance and then going on stage and setting it on fire with her moves on the iconic track “Choli ke peeche” from the 1993 film “Khal Nayak”.

“What a way to celebrate 25 years of IIFA! An electrifying night and unforgettable moments. Had the best time performing at stage and can’t wait for you to watch it! #iifa2025 #iifaperformance #magicalnight,” Madhuri wrote as the caption. “Khal Nayak” is an action crime directed by Subhash Ghai.

The film also stars Sanjay Dutt and Jacky Shroff. The plot focuses on the escape and attempted capture of criminal Ballu (Dutt) by sub-inspector Ram (Shroff) and his girlfriend Ganga (Dixit).

Actor Gajraj Rao too heaped praise on the actress’ performance and said it was like witnessing a magical dream with open eyes.” Gajraj took to Instagram, where he shared a video of Madhuri dancing on the number “Ghoomer” from the 2018 historical drama “Padmaavat” starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari and Jim Sarbh among many others.

For the caption, Gajraj wrote: “Madhuri Ji ko stage par perform karte dekhna aisa hai jaise, aapne khuli aankhon se koi mayavi sapna dekha ho, ekdum jaaduI sama baandh diya unhone Jaipur mein IIFA ke dauraan.

Aapke shahar mein Madhuri Ji kabhi live show karein to zaroor jaiyega… main to jaunga… @madhuridixitnene @iifa #madhuridixitnene.” “(Watching Madhuri Ji perform on stage feels like witnessing a magical dream with open eyes—she truly created an enchanting atmosphere during IIFA in Jaipur. If Madhuri Ji ever does a live show in your city, make sure to attend… I definitely will! @madhuridixitnene).”

IANS

