Agenda-driven professors making NEHU students suffer, says VC Shukla

SHILLONG, March 11: NEHU Vice Chancellor Prabha Shankar Shukla has alleged that the actions of a few professors, who are at the centre of the ongoing unrest, are not aimed at helping the students or improving the university but to serve their personal agendas.

“I want to share the truth with you so that you can make informed decisions, free from the influence of those who do not have your best interests at heart. Unfortunately, they have used you, the students, as tools for their gain,” he said in an appeal to students to work together to rebuild the university with wisdom, patience, and mutual respect.

He further asked the students if they had ever wondered why these so-called “leaders” never encouraged peaceful discussions.

Stating that they have pushed for aggressive protests instead of finding solutions through proper dialogue, Prof Shukla said if they truly cared about the students, they would choose peaceful and constructive ways to address the NEHU issues.

“Are you really fighting for a cause that benefits you, or are you being misled? Do not let the ambitions of a few individuals destroy your future. It is time to bring peace back to NEHU. Let us not allow NEHU’s reputation to suffer because of a few selfish individuals,” he stated in the appeal on Monday.

Shukla said he is not writing this appeal as the VC but as someone who truly cares about the students’ education, future, and the reputation of the university.

“It saddens me to see that instead of focusing on your studies, research, and personal growth, you are being misled by people with their selfish interests. NEHU has always been a place where students come to learn, dream big, and work hard for a bright future,” he said.

The VC said the recent events have disturbed the peaceful academic environment and put their education at risk.

“I want to assure you that I have always been open to discussions. I have invited student representatives to meet me and share their concerns. I have also accepted many of your demands, such as appointing a Pro-Vice-Chancellor,” he said.

He said the protests have continued and turned violent despite his willingness to find solutions.

“The faculty and staff have faced threats, and the situation has become more about personal and political agendas than real student issues. This is no longer about student rights or university policies; it has become a planned effort by certain individuals who do not care about your education,” the VC said.

He lamented that the involvement of “external groups” has made things worse, turning a student movement into a politically motivated conflict.

Asking why the students’ protest suddenly became so aggressive, he wondered if faculty members were being threatened. “Why are the real issues being replaced with demands for my resignation without any valid reason?” he asked.

Shukla said the most unfortunate part of all this is that those who pushed the students to protest will not suffer any consequences.

“It is you, the students, who will be affected the most. Your academic schedule has been disrupted, your future job opportunities and higher studies are at risk, and the reputation of your degrees is being damaged. Employers and universities across the country are watching what is happening at NEHU. If this situation continues, it will harm your prospects. Is this what you really want?” he asked.

He said that as the VC, it is his responsibility is to make NEHU a place where students can learn and grow in a safe and peaceful environment.

“Every decision I have made has been for the betterment of this institution, not for personal gain. But I cannot do this alone. I need your support. I ask you to think carefully and see through the lies and manipulations,” he added.