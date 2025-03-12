Syngkon raises Mukroh issue in Lok Sabha

From CK Nayak

NEW DELHI, March 11: VPP’s Lok Sabha member, Ricky Andrew J Syngkon on Tuesday raised the issue of Mukroh village in Jaintia Hills district, where tribal people of Meghalaya were prevented from voting by miscreants during the recent ADC elections.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, the MP called for intervention from the state and the Centre to restore rule of law in border areas.

The village and surrounding tribal areas face constant threats to their life and property, with miscreants from neighbouring Assam and Bangladesh encroaching on their land and looting their farm and home produce, he said.

Ricky urged the BSF to take extra vigilance over such unruly incidents.