Ardent censures Treasury bench over ‘misconception’ remark

SHILLONG, March 12: The Opposition Voice of the People Party (VPP) has asked the ruling party to read the budget document and not consider their concerns on the “debt trap” and the dismal fiscal health of the state as a “misconception”.

VPP chief and Nongkrem MLA, Ardent M Basaiawmoit referred to the budget document, which indicates that the liabilities of the state government as of March 31, 2023, have increased.

He also highlighted the loan from the open market, which has increased up to 127% from 2018-2019 to 2024-2025.

The budget document also indicates the trend where the government is repaying the loan, he said.

Basaiawmoit was cut short in his track by Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, who moved a point of order, stating that the subject is to dwell upon the style and functioning of the Law department.

Basaiawmoit argued that the VPP’s genuine concern cannot be treated as a “misconception” and urged the ruling side to read the budget document. He then moved on to the original subject of the cut motion.