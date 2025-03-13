VPP MP wants quality audit of NH-6 repair

SHILLONG, March 12: VPP’s Lok Sabha member from Shillong, Ricky AJ Syngkon has called for an independent quality audit of the repair work on National Highway 6 to establish accountability for substandard work and ensure strict enforcement of construction standards.

In a letter addressed to Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday, Syngkon said he would like to bring to the former’s attention the condition of NH-6, a vital corridor connecting Meghalaya with other states, facilitating trade, commerce, and tourism in the Northestern region. The VPP MP said he entrusted a person to inspect NH-6 at Kuliang village in East Jaintia Hills to verify the quality of repair work, revealing that the tar/pavement could be removed by hand, indicating gross negligence and poor implementation of contract work.

“This shoddy workmanship jeopardizes the road’s durability and sustainability, especially in the region’s challenging terrain and adverse weather conditions,” Syngkon said, urging Gadkari to intervene immediately and take stringent corrective measures to rectify these deficiencies, stating that a highway of such critical importance must meet the highest standards of quality and safety.