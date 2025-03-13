VPP raises voice against plan to remove Justice Katakey

SHILLONG, March 12: The Voice of the People Party on Wednesday asked the state government not to prevent Justice (retired) BP Katakey from investigating illegal coal mining and transportation, as mandated by the High Court of Meghalaya.

Drawing the attention of the Assembly to reports that the government was trying to terminate the services of the high court-appointed Katakey committee, VPP chief and Nongkrem MLA, Ardent M Basaiawmoit expressed stiff opposition to the move.

“We strongly urge the government to not interfere with his performance and allow him to carry out his duties and responsibilities,” he said while moving a cut motion during the demands for grants.

Referring to media reports, he said the state government has deliberated on the idea of terminating Katakey’s services.

“As per reports, the government is now seeking legal opinion before filing a petition in the high court seeking termination of his services. It seems the unwavering determination of the (retired) judge to expose unauthorised coal mining was the main reason why the people in power and the coal mafias in the state are uncomfortable,” Basaiawmoit said.

He said Katakey, appointed in April 2022, submitted more than two dozen interim reports that confirm illegal coal mining and transportation have been going on in various parts of the state.

“This is not the first time that this kind of interference is taking place in the state. Lokayukta officers were dismissed on flimsy grounds only for performing their duties. We are made to believe that the findings of Justice Katakey may expose the entire connivance between the men in power and the coal mafias,” he added.

Drawing the focus of the House to another issue, he said an important department like providing legal advice to the government needs to be equipped with experts on legal matters to help the government make the right decisions.

“I don’t know how many cases the government has won. History has revealed that the state government is very poor in dealing with cases. I strongly feel the selection of an advocate general, whose role is very crucial, should be done based on merits and expertise and not connections and relations,” the VPP chief said.

“It will be advisable to the state government to engage the best of the legal experts in the department to ensure it escapes from judicial scrutiny on any important decisions or legislation relating to constitutional interpretation,” he added.

He also highlighted the kind of assistance the government needs to provide to the common citizens who have to fight for justice.

Stating that the majority of the people are ignorant about the law, he said, “It will be prudent to engage lawyers so that the government can extend assistance to the common people as they cannot afford to hire professional lawyers to defend their cases.”

“Increase the number of government-empanelled lawyers to assist people since the fees charged these days are high. This will protect the citizens from being exploited,” he said.