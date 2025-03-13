Thursday, March 13, 2025
MEGHALAYA

‘Power dept riddled with corruption, inefficiency’

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

SHILLONG, March 12: The Opposition in Meghalaya has accused the government of corruption and administrative inefficiency in the Power department, claiming that the financial burden created by avoidable expenditures, poor planning, and unchecked borrowing is being passed on to consumers through inflated electricity tariffs.
Raising a cut motion in the Assembly on Wednesday, Opposition Leader Mukul Sangma painted a grim picture of how mismanagement and corruption within the Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL) were driving up power costs for ordinary citizens.
He criticized the government’s flawed approach of cross-subsidizing domestic electricity tariffs by imposing higher rates on industries.
Sangma questioned the basis on which tariffs were calculated, pointing out that generation costs, overhead expenditures, and other financial components were being manipulated to justify higher rates.
He alleged that inefficiencies within the distribution company, stemming from mismanagement and corruption, were causing project costs to spiral out of control, unfairly passing these financial lapses onto innocent consumers, including widows and the poor.
The Opposition leader pressed for a special audit of MeECL, insisting that without transparency and accountability, the corporation risked becoming a “milch cow” for vested interests.
He referred to the CAG’s report, which he claimed had already highlighted avoidable expenditures amounting to nearly Rs 200 crore.
Sangma also questioned the sudden escalation in the costs of the Ganol Hydroelectric Project, dismissing the government’s explanation of “geological surprises” as baseless.
He also took aim at the regulatory mechanisms in place, criticizing the role of the Meghalaya State Electricity Regulatory Commission (MSERC).
Sangma argued that the Commission had a duty to scrutinize cost escalations and prevent the public from becoming “victims of tariffs”.
He lamented the lack of public participation in tariff hearings, suggesting that the government was exploiting the people’s lack of awareness about their rights.
Concerns over power trading and billing irregularities were also raised, with Sangma calling for an independent inquiry into the power sector’s finances to prevent corruption from becoming an established pattern.

Previous article
VPP raises voice against plan to remove Justice Katakey
Next article
NTPC’s outstanding dues of Rs 565 cr to be cleared by 2026-27: Mondal
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Teachers blame VC for unrest in NEHU

SHILLONG, March 12: The NEHU Teachers’ Association (NEHUTA) has criticised Vice Chancellor Prabha Shankar Shukla for his “personal...
MEGHALAYA

VPP MP wants quality audit of NH-6 repair

SHILLONG, March 12: VPP’s Lok Sabha member from Shillong, Ricky AJ Syngkon has called for an independent quality...
MEGHALAYA

Ardent censures Treasury bench over ‘misconception’ remark

SHILLONG, March 12: The Opposition Voice of the People Party (VPP) has asked the ruling party to read...
MEGHALAYA

NTPC’s outstanding dues of Rs 565 cr to be cleared by 2026-27: Mondal

SHILLONG, March 12: The Meghalaya government is optimistic about clearing the dues of NTPC Limited worth Rs 565...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Teachers blame VC for unrest in NEHU

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, March 12: The NEHU Teachers’ Association (NEHUTA) has...

VPP MP wants quality audit of NH-6 repair

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, March 12: VPP’s Lok Sabha member from Shillong,...

Ardent censures Treasury bench over ‘misconception’ remark

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, March 12: The Opposition Voice of the People...
Load more

Popular news

Teachers blame VC for unrest in NEHU

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, March 12: The NEHU Teachers’ Association (NEHUTA) has...

VPP MP wants quality audit of NH-6 repair

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, March 12: VPP’s Lok Sabha member from Shillong,...

Ardent censures Treasury bench over ‘misconception’ remark

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, March 12: The Opposition Voice of the People...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge