Bhutan cops to undergo training at Assam police academy: Minister

GUWAHATI, March 14: After imparting training to new recruits of Manipur Police and Goa Police, the Lachit Barphukan Police Academy at Dergaon in Upper Assam’s Golaghat district is gearing up to groom new recruits in Bhutan Police.

Interacting with mediapersons in Dergaon on Friday, Assam Cabinet minister Pijush Hazarika informed that new recruits in the Bhutan Police would undergo training at the prestigious academy soon.

“Recruits of the Manipur Police were recently trained at Lachit Barphukan Police Academy. Currently, Goa Police personnel are being trained at the academy. Now, I have come to learn that Bhutan Police will undergo training at the academy,” Hazarika said.

Hazarika further said the academy has emerged as one of the finest police training institutions in India, setting high standards in law enforcement training.

“It is a matter of great pride for Assam that the Lachit Barphukan Police Academy has established itself as one of the premier police academies in the country,” he said.

Notably, Union home minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the newly constructed administrative building of the academy on Saturday.

Hazarika, along with Assam DGP Harmeet Singh and other senior officials on Friday reviewed the preparations at the venue ahead of the inauguration by the Union home minister.