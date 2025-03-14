Security forces nab several cadres of Manipur militant groups with arms

Guwahati, March 14: Security forces in Manipur conducted a series of operations across separate locations of the state and arrested several cadres belonging to different valley-based militant groups with arms and ammunition.

On Thursday, Manipur Police arrested an active cadre of People’s Liberation Army (PLA), identified as Thokchom Ongbi Anita Devi (46) from her residence at Sagolband Sayang Kurao Makhong under Lamphel police station in Imphal West district. One pistol with a magazine along with ammunition and other items were seized from her possession:

On Wednesday, Manipur Police arrested an active cadre of People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK), identified as Laishram Bishorjit Meitei alias Yuremba (33) of Sekmaijin Mayai Leikai from Sekmaijin Ningolkhong area under Hiyanglam police station in Kakching district. He was involved in extortion from residents of Kakching.

On the same day, security forces arrested an active cadre of Kangleipak Communist Party (People’s War Group) from Heirok Part-III, Uyokching under Heirok police station in Thoubal district. Arms and ammunition along with several other items were seized from the cadre, identified as Laishram Boinao alias Laingam (36).

Manipur Police also arrested two active members of KCP (City Meitei) from Lamsang Bazar under Lamsang police station, Imphal West district on Wednesday. They have been identified as Soibam Inaocha Singh (24) and Thongam Deepak Singh alias Inao (36), who are involved in extortion in and around Imphal area.

On March 11, Manipur Police arrested a female active member of PREPAK (Pro) organisation from Langol Game Village Zone III under Lamphel police station in Imphal West district. She has been identified as Sanatombi Devi alias Ichal (45). She had served demand letters to doctors and shopkeepers located in the Imphal area.

Notably, intelligence based combing operations are being carried out by Manipur Police in both hill and valley districts on a daily basis to recover all looted/ snatched/ illegal weapons in the state, which is currently under President’s Rule.