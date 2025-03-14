Friday, March 14, 2025
INTERNATIONAL

Pak minister slams PTI for spreading ‘fake narrative’

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Islamabad, March 13: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Thursday slammed jailed former premier Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party for spreading a “fake narrative” regarding the deadly terrorist attack on a train in Balochistan.
At least 21 passengers were killed in the attack by the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) terrorists on the Jaffar Express in Bolan areas of Balochistan on Tuesday. The stand-off with the militants ended after the security forces killed all 33 terrorists.
Speaking in the National Assembly, Asif accused PTI-affiliated social media accounts of misrepresenting the tragic incident and undermining national unity by promoting misinformation, instead of acknowledging the sacrifices made by the armed forces in the rescue operation.
Meanwhile, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday visited Balochistan to review the law and order situation and to express solidarity with the people there following the hijacking.
The incident occurred when the train, travelling from Quetta to Peshawar and carrying 440 passengers, was ambushed by BLA militants near the mountainous terrain of Gudalar and Piru Kunri in a tunnel. They opened fire on the train and held the passengers hostage, prompting the security forces to initiate an operation that lasted two days.
Announcing the completion of the operation, Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry on Wednesday said the armed forces took part in the action against militants who “remained in contact with their facilitators and mastermind based in Afghanistan via satellite phone”. (PTI)

Previous article
Interim govt in B’desh extends military’s magistracy power
Next article
POT POURRI
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Prez approves filing of FIR against Sisodia, Satyendar Jain

NEW DELHI, March 13: President Droupadi Murmu has given her approval for the registration of an FIR against...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt to make her Cannes debut in 2025

After dazzling at the Met Gala last year, Bollywood star Alia Bhatt is now gearing up for yet...
NATIONAL

Two held for British woman’s rape in Delhi

NEW DELHI, March 13: Delhi police have arrested two men, one of whom allegedly raped a British woman...
SALANTINI JANERA

MSIPF Bill-ko pass ka·anio M’laya Assembly, mitam kattarangko taridapa

SHILLONG: Meghalaya State Investment Promotion & Facilitation (Amendment) Bill 2025-ko dingtang dingtang dolrang jegaltokengani gimin Meghalaya Assembly, ia...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Prez approves filing of FIR against Sisodia, Satyendar Jain

NATIONAL 0
NEW DELHI, March 13: President Droupadi Murmu has given...

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt to make her Cannes debut in 2025

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
After dazzling at the Met Gala last year, Bollywood...

Two held for British woman’s rape in Delhi

NATIONAL 0
NEW DELHI, March 13: Delhi police have arrested two...
Load more

Popular news

Prez approves filing of FIR against Sisodia, Satyendar Jain

NATIONAL 0
NEW DELHI, March 13: President Droupadi Murmu has given...

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt to make her Cannes debut in 2025

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
After dazzling at the Met Gala last year, Bollywood...

Two held for British woman’s rape in Delhi

NATIONAL 0
NEW DELHI, March 13: Delhi police have arrested two...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge