The ‘Teen Deviyaan’ of Aamir Khan’s life: A story of love and transformation

By: Agencies

Mumbai, March 14: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan left the entire Mumbai media in utter disbelief when he introduced his lady love Gauri to them ahead of his 60th birthday. This comes after the superstar and the ‘Laapataa Ladies’ director Kiran Rao announced their divorce in 2021 after 16 years of marriage. Gauri is the third woman in Aamir’s life.

The actor was earlier married to Kiran Rao and prior to that, Reena Dutta. Interestingly, the Bollywood superstar met Kiran on the sets of the Oscar nominated film ‘Lagaan’, which was bankrolled by him with his first wife, Reena serving as the executive producer on the film.

The superstar was married to both Kiran and Reena for 16 years each before they called it quits. The actor shares two children with Reena, Junaid and Ira Khan. Junaid made his debut last year with his streaming movie ‘Maharaj’, and was recently seen in ‘Loveyapa’.

Ira tied the nuptial knot last year in January with Nupur Shikhare, a fitness expert. With Kiran, the actor shares a son, Azad, which they continue to co-parent after their divorce. The actor was also rumoured to be dating actress Fatima Sana Shaikh with whom he worked in ‘Dangal’.

However, he never confirmed or spoke about it like how he officially introduced Gauri to the media. Aamir confirmed that he and Gauri have been friends for over two decades and reconnected only recently, over a year ago.

He shared that his cousin Nuzhat Khan, also a friend to Gauri, reconnected the two of them when the latter visited Mumbai a couple of years ago. Gauri is a mother to a 6-year-old son. She was quite nervous while interacting with a sea of media.

In fact, the actor’s PR had to intervene and tell the media to go easy on the excitement. The media had many questions, few of which he answered. The one that caught the most attention was him telling the media that Gauri also met his fellow superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.

IANS

