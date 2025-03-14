Friday, March 14, 2025
HealthNATIONALNews Alert

Western diet may raise risk of lung cancer: Study

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

New Delhi, March 14: Western diet, often high in salt, sugar and fat, has the potential to raise the risk of cancer in the lungs, finds a study. Previous research has shown the link between poor diet and cancers of organs like the liver and pancreas; thus the long-term impact of diet has been well studied.

“Lung cancer has not traditionally been thought of as a dietary-related disease,” said Ramon Sun, Associate Professor and director of the University of Florida’s Center for Advanced Spatial Biomolecule Research.

“Diseases like pancreatic cancer or liver cancer, yes. However, when it comes to lung cancer, the idea that diet could play a role is rarely discussed,” Sun added. For the study, published in the journal Nature Metabolism, the team focussed on glycogen accumulation — a storage molecule, made up of glucose, or a simple sugar. It has been found to accumulate at high levels across a variety of cancers and other diseases.

Through lab models and computer-guided models of glycogen stores in the lung, the researchers showed that in lung cancer, glycogen acts as an oncogenic metabolite, akin to a “giant lollipop for cancer’s sweet tooth.”

The more glycogen in the cancer cells, the bigger and worse the tumour growth. When scientists fed mice a high-fat, high-fructose Western diet that supported more glycogen in the blood, lung tumours grew. When glycogen levels decreased, tumour growth did, too.

In short, the typical Western diet increases glycogen levels and glycogen feeds lung cancer tumours by providing their building blocks for growth, said the researchers. Glycogen is an “exceptionally good predictor” of tumour growth and death in lung cancer patients, Sun said. Sun called for greater emphasis on public awareness and policy-driven strategies to promote healthier dietary choices much like the anti-smoking campaign. “Prioritising a nutrient-rich diet, maintaining an active lifestyle and minimising alcohol intake are foundational strategies for long-term health,” the team said.

IANS

Previous article
Shiv Sena leader shot dead in Punjab’s Moga
Next article
50 weapons, ammunition found in joint operation by Army, other forces in Manipur
spot_img

Related articles

Economy

Our approach is ‘India First’ in trade talks with US, says Piyush Goyal

New Delhi, March 14: Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said that he "had a forward-looking discussion with...
INTERNATIONAL

Bhutan cops to undergo training at Assam police academy: Minister

GUWAHATI, March 14: After imparting training to new recruits of Manipur Police and Goa Police, the Lachit Barphukan...
NATIONAL

Security forces nab several cadres of Manipur militant groups with arms

Guwahati, March 14: Security forces in Manipur conducted a series of operations across separate locations of the state...
INTERNATIONAL

Russian President meets Trump’s envoy, given ‘additional details’ on talks, says Kremlin

Moscow, March 14: Russian President Vladimir Putin has met US President Donald Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, and...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Our approach is ‘India First’ in trade talks with US, says Piyush Goyal

Economy 0
New Delhi, March 14: Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on...

Bhutan cops to undergo training at Assam police academy: Minister

INTERNATIONAL 0
GUWAHATI, March 14: After imparting training to new recruits...

Security forces nab several cadres of Manipur militant groups with arms

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, March 14: Security forces in Manipur conducted a...
Load more

Popular news

Our approach is ‘India First’ in trade talks with US, says Piyush Goyal

Economy 0
New Delhi, March 14: Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on...

Bhutan cops to undergo training at Assam police academy: Minister

INTERNATIONAL 0
GUWAHATI, March 14: After imparting training to new recruits...

Security forces nab several cadres of Manipur militant groups with arms

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, March 14: Security forces in Manipur conducted a...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge