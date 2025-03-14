Friday, March 14, 2025
Shiv Sena leader shot dead in Punjab’s Moga

By: Agencies

Chandigarh, March 14: Three motorcycle-borne assailants shot dead Mangat Rai Manga, the district president of Shiv Sena, in Punjab’s Moga district, owing to “personal rivalry”, the police said on Friday.

Two others, including an 11-year-old boy, suffered injuries in the firing. The Punjab Police have registered an FIR and named six accused — Sikandar Singh, Virendra Kumar, Sahil Kumar, Jagga Singh, Shankar, and Arun Singla, saying the crime was due to personal enmity. In protest, Shiv Sena leaders announced a shutdown in Moga town.

“Three assailants came on bike and fired upon Shiv Sena leader Mangat Rai Manga. Besides, a 12-year-old child and a saloon owner have been injured in the incident,” Superintendent of Police Bal Krishna Singla told the media. He said both the injured have been admitted to a hospital and are out of danger.

“We have registered an FIR against six people,” he added. Shiv Sena leader Manga was taken to a hospital by the police where he was declared dead. The injured child was initially admitted to the Moga Civil Hospital and later referred to the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital in Ludhiana city. Manga’s daughter said her father had left the house around 8 p.m. on Thursday to buy groceries.

“At 11 p.m., someone informed us that my father was shot dead. We want justice and will do whatever we have to do for that,” she said. According to the police, Manga recently had a clash with a group of local rivals and prima facie the firing seemed to be fallout of that incident.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Ajay Gandhi, clarified that there was no targeted killing or terror angle. “It is a case of personal rivalry. An FIR for murder has been registered against six suspects named by the family of the deceased. They will be arrested soon,” Gandhi said.

