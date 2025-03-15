Saturday, March 15, 2025
MEGHALAYA

Celebrating unity in diversity: Border area prog showcases vibrant cultural heritage

By: From Our Correspondent

Ampati, March 14: A border area programme at Katta Beel, Nogorpara, South West Garo Hills, on Friday celebrated the rich cultural diversity of India, reinforcing the message of unity through art and tradition.
It was organised by the North East Zone Cultural Centre (NEZCC) Dimapur in collaboration with the Department of Arts and Culture. The programme brought together local communities residing along the Indo-Bangladesh border and the surrounding villages of Nogorpara. It served as a vibrant platform for showcasing the traditional art forms and dances of various tribes from Meghalaya, Chhattisgarh, Nagaland, and Assam.
The cultural performances included the Wangala dance by the Garos and the Hoko dance by the Koch community of Meghalaya, the energetic Bihu dance from Assam, the captivating Ditong Endana (also known as the Gedi dance) from Chhattisgarh, and a graceful traditional dance performed by the Sumi Nagas of Nagaland.
The Border Area Programme is part of the larger Bharat Ko Jano (Know India) initiative, which aims to promote understanding and appreciation of the diverse cultural heritage of India. By bringing together different communities and showcasing their unique artistic expressions, the programme promoted a sense of shared identity and mutual respect among participants and attendees.
The event concluded with a message of unity, highlighting the importance of preserving and celebrating the country’s rich cultural tapestry.

