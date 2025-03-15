Skill training-cum-workshop on Muga silk production in Tura

Tura, March 14: A daylong skill training-cum-workshop on Muga silk production and livelihood development for Muga farmers was held on Thursday at the Training Hall, Central Silk Board (CSB) located here. The programme was organised by the Sericulture department in collaboration with the CSB and sponsored by the Incubation Centre, NEHU Tura Campus.

Speaking on the occasion, the Divisional Forest Officer, West and South West Garo Hills, Ganeshan P, said that the government department can achieve greater success when it converges with other departments for the benefit of the people of the region.

Appreciating the effort of the Incubation Centre, NEHU Tura Campus under the guidance of the Campus Director and Nodal Officer, he said that by collaborating with the State Sericulture department they can provide better facilities and livelihood opportunities for the people.

He further said that it is not only a learning experience for the participants but a livelihood opportunity which will transform the economy of the people and urged the people to practice sustainable rearing of silk without affecting the environment.

Dr Indra Kumar, Scientist- C, CSB – Tura, sensitised the participants about the importance of Muga Cultivation as well as to increase the income of livelihood among the people and avail the facilities provided by the government.

Meanwhile, the Nodal Officer, Incubation Centre, NEHU, Tura Campus Dr. R Sasikumar stated that the incubation centre started to identify different villages from Williamnagar, Resubelpara, Jengjal, Mendipathar, Okkapara for sericulture mission since 2019 and from then on tried to understand the challenges of the people and facilitate the people for Muga cultivation in these areas to help increase the income of the people of the region.

Further, Campus Director of NEHU Tura Campus, Prof Sujata Gurudev said that NEHU, under the leadership of its Vice Chancellor, is committed to help and reach out to the people and stated that the Incubation Centre is involved in entrepreneurship activities and helps farmers of the region.

While Zonal Officer, Department of Sericulture, Garo Hills region Sanre G Momin highlighted the importance of muga cultivation and its immense livelihood opportunities to the people of the area.

Later, the other dignitaries distributed rearing materials to the beneficiaries of Garo Hills region.