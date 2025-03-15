Dhankhar likely to chair Rajya Sabha from Monday: Jairam Ramesh

New Delhi, March 15: Vice-President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar has recovered from his heart ailment and is planning to resume presiding over the Rajya Sabha from Monday, said Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Saturday.

The former Union minister met Dhankhar at his home and wrote on social media platform X, “Called on the Hon’ble Vice President at his residence today. Glad that he has recovered speedily and is planning to resume presiding over the Rajya Sabha from Monday, March 17th.”

The Congress leader’s gesture evoked mixed reactions on social media with one user calling it a “gracious gesture” and another dubbing it “theatrics”. Apart from the tabling of reports of the parliamentary standing committee on defence, social justice and empowerment, and external affairs, the House on Monday is scheduled to elect a member to join the Council of the National Institutes of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship, and Management.

Discussions on Manipur’s Budget and the working of the Ministry of Railways are also lined up for the day when Dhankhar will resume charge in the Chair following his recent break due to ailment.

The 73-year-old Vice-President was admitted to AIIMS Delhi in the early hours of March 9, after experiencing uneasiness and chest pain. He was immediately placed in the Critical Care Unit (CCU) under the supervision of Dr Rajiv Narang, Head of Cardiology at AIIMS.

Following a successful medical procedure, including the implantation of a stent, his condition stabilised, leading to his discharge on March 12. Prime Minister Narendra Modi later visited the AIIMS Delhi to enquire about his health and prayed for his speedy recovery.

Taking to X, PM Modi wrote, “Went to AIIMS and enquired about the health of Vice President Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji. I pray for his good health and speedy recovery.”

IANS