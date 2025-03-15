Conrad Sangma re-elected National President of NPP

Shillong, March 15: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma was re-elected today as National President of the National Peoples’ Party (NPP) at the organisational election held in Constitutional Club of India, New Delhi.

Sangma was re-elected unopposed for the tenure from 2025-28.

Former cabinet minister and former state working president Arunachal Pradesh Paknga Bage was elected unopposed as General Secretary (Organisation), while Dr Mehtab Agitok Sangma reelected unopposed as National Treasurer.

Meghalaya State President, Prestone Tynsong and Manipur State President, Joy Kumar Singh have suggested appointment of National Working President in the party.

They have recommended outgoing General Secretary (Organisation) James K Sangma as the National Working President.

Re-elected National President, Conrad K Sangma announced that the members of the National Committee 2025-28 will be announced shortly.