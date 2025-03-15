Saturday, March 15, 2025
KSU satisfied with removal of land bank clause

By: By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 14: The Khasi Students’ Union (KSU), which had vehemently opposed the Meghalaya Investment Promotion Facilitation (Amendment) Act, has expressed its approval for the government’s action of bringing in an amendment to remove a section on the creation of land banks through direct purchase of land or other means.
However, the KSU has called for further action on the clauses and sections it had pointed out in the principal act.
KSU president Lambokstar Marngar cited a memorandum submitted to the government in January this year, where they had pointed out the clauses and sections they wanted to be corrected.
The KSU president stressed that the government should consult all stakeholders, not just  the KSU, and that they are closely monitoring the issue.
On the back of sustained public pressure and criticism from Opposition leaders, the Meghalaya government has walked back on its earlier stance regarding land acquisitions by the Meghalaya Investment Promotion Authority (MIPA). In a significant reversal, the State Assembly on Thursday unanimously adopted an amendment to remove a section on the creation of land banks from the Meghalaya State Investment Promotion and Facilitation (Amendment) Bill, 2025, before passing the bill.
The move comes after weeks of public outcry, with civil society groups and opposition leaders raising alarms over the potential misuse of land acquisition powers under the Act.
Meanwhile, Commissioner & Secretary in-charge Home (Political) Cyril Diengdoh in a letter to the KSU president assured to consult all stakeholders during the framing of the Rules to the MIPF Act 2024.

