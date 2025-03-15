Productive’: Mukul hails budget session

SHILLONG, March 14: The Leader of the Opposition, Mukul Sangma described the recently concluded two-week budget session of the Meghalaya Assembly as “more productive” than previous sessions, emphasising the structured approach adopted to ensure thorough discussions on crucial matters.

Responding to a query about the effectiveness of the budget session, he noted that the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) made a collective and conscious decision to allocate dedicated time for the discussion of the demands for grants.

He pointed out that on the days when these demands were taken up, no other business was allowed, a move that enhanced the focus and depth of deliberations.

“This budget session was overall more productive than earlier ones if we look at how the items were divided. On the day when the demand for grants was taken up, there was no other business allowed. The BAC’s decision was adhered to, and we had much more time to put demands for scrutiny,” he stated.

Sangma explained that clubbing multiple items, such as demands for grants and private members’ motions, often diverts attention from crucial budgetary discussions.

The Opposition, he added, ensured that the focus remained on scrutinising the financial allocations thoroughly.

While acknowledging the improved productivity, he expressed a desire for even more time to examine the demands for grants.

“We would have been happier if we had more time to put the demand for scrutiny. Next time, we will try to ensure at least three to four days to enable the House to scrutinise all the demands,” he said. Sangma also highlighted the active participation of members, asserting that the issues raised in the House were carefully selected to reflect public concerns. Though not all admitted items could be discussed due to time constraints, he stressed that the quality of deliberations mattered more than sheer quantity.

“You have seen the questions, not too many, but the paucity of time did not allow us to take up all of them. Nevertheless, productivity is what matters. Once tabled, the items become the property of the House, allowing ministers to gather information, making them more aware not just at the secretariat level but also at the district and directorate levels,” he remarked.

The Opposition leader further underlined the importance of the information gathered during the session, stating that it would help in holding the government accountable and pushing for necessary course corrections. “The information these two weeks have given us is good enough to keep ourselves busy and identify areas where deficiencies lie at multiple levels. We need to take the concerns of the people and address them,” he said.

When asked about his frequent use of points of order during the session, Sangma clarified that he intended to ensure accuracy in the information furnished by the government. “The purpose of raising a point of order about the rules is to bring to the notice of the ministers concerned that the information provided is not complete. It has to be accepted by the minister-in-charge so that a wrong precedent is not created. Therefore, it was a humble effort to draw the minister’s attention,” he explained.

State Trinamool Congress chief, Charles Pyngrope said, “The Opposition played its part well. The issues raised were very important. The budget gave us a lot of hope and I feel if it is followed in the right earnest, it should be beneficial.”

“Having said that, we still have to go to the minute details and grasp and see that it is followed. The follow-up action should be good but there is a chance and possibility of it being implemented well,” he added.

“Transparency and keeping everybody on board we will go a long way in making sure the budget which attempts to GSPDP of $10 billion or Rs 85,000 crore should be realised,” Pyngrope said.